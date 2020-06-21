BELOIT—Everyone’s invited to a free outdoor musical event each Saturday at Riverside Park at 10:30 a.m., weather permitting. The Castle and its puppets are hosting an interactive singalong for kids and their families.
The event is made possible by The Castle’s longtime student, puppeteer and bass player Xavier Hawley, longtime student and ukulele player Ana Garcia, Director of Operations Jacob Handrich, music instructor and co-founder of The Youth Unite Johnny Wittnebel and puppeteer and musician Jack Wittnebel.
“It’s an interactive and live puppet experience and plays off the crowd who is here,” Handrich said.
Puppet guests include a chef, king, dog and baseball player among other friends who entertain while imparting messages of covering coughs and keeping social distance.
“Chef is the silly one who likes to be the center of attention. He’s the real leader of mischief,” Johnny Wittnebel said. “King comes in ‘what’s all this nonsense?’ He tries to cough in his elbow but falls asleep.”
Music ranges from classic kids songs such as “Old McDonald Had a Farm” to parody songs such as “Oy Corona” to the tune of “My Sharona.” There’s Billy Idol’s “Mony Mony” and early 2000s tunes. On Saturday, “Teen Spirit” by Nirvana, with kid-friendly lyrics made a debut. Families with small children stopped by as well as bicyclists and some curious onlookers.
All the performances came about after hours of creative brainstorming.
“We have a choreographed dance with the puppets, and we wrote our own song about washing hands and keeping social distance,” Handrich said.
The puppeteers sang out: “Flick your wrist and do the dip. Sneeze and cough into your elbow, you will be cool and hip.”
The Castle, 501 Prospect St., offers arts and music programming and, when school is in session, various musical assemblies imparting healthy habits. Those with The Castle came up with the idea for the free concerts when schools closed down due to the pandemic.
“We are bringing the puppet to spread the message of treating each other as you want to be treated and the importance of good healthy habits and practices,” Handrich said.
Handrich said shakers are at the park events so kids can shake along to the music. He said children and adults moving together along with music help with bonding and is also a good time for everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.