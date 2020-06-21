(From left): The Castle’s longtime student, puppeteer and bass player Xavier Hawley, Director of Operations Jacob Handrich, music instructor and co-founder of The Youth Unite Johnny Wittnebel and Puppeteer Jack Wittnebel gather for a photo. Longtime student Ana Garcia is not shown. The group is performing interactive puppet and music shows at Riverside Park every Saturday, weather permitting, at 10:30 a.m.