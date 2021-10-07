BELOIT—Nearly all of the new COVID-19 cases in southern Wisconsin are the Delta variant, health officials said Thursday.
On Thursday, Rock County reported 67 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. To date, a total of 19,089 cases and 200 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began. The number of 67 on Thursday, followed 68 new cases reported on Wednesday. The cases have been trending upward for about the past week, increasing from 34 cases reported in the county on Sept. 30.
The Delta variant continues to be the dominant strain in Wisconsin and Rock County. Between Sept. 1 and 14, the most current data available, in the South Central region, 100% of the samples that were sequenced were found to be the Delta variant. The Mu variant is still being monitored, but health officials are not currently seeing it in the area, according to information from Rock County Public Health Communications Specialist Jessica Turner.
The Delta variant is more than two times as infectious, causing it to spread more rapidly and cause more infections. Available evidence shows that the current COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against severe illness, hospitalization and death from the Delta variant. However, data suggests that there is lower effectiveness against confirmed infection and symptomatic disease caused by the Delta variant, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
There were 17,991 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 898 active cases on Thursday. There were 18 people hospitalized in the county as of Oct. 5.
The case rate is 212 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County, which has dropped slightly.
In Rock County, 63.8% of eligible people have received both doses of the vaccine. Eligible people are those over the age of 12.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 2,651. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 13, and the seven-day average positivity rate for the state was 8.7%.
As of Oct. 5, the latest data available, there were 1,122 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 12.2% of them on ventilators.
Data shows 54.1% of the total population in Wisconsin have completed the vaccine series, or 3,152,714 people.
As of Wednesday, Winnebago County in Illinois reported a positivity rate of 4.6% and had a case rate of 190 per 100,000 people, which is increasing but lower than that of Rock County. There is 46.3% of the county that is fully vaccinated.
On Oct. 1, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 18,735 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 236 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, Sept. 24.