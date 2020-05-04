BELOIT — It is unknown how many total employees at Beloit area food-related companies may be testing positive for COVID-19, although Hormel is up to eight and Frito-Lay has two cases.
Seven food processors in Wisconsin are being investigated by OSHA, and a hundred workers at Bird Eye Food in Darien in Walworth County have tested positive.
Eight employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Hormel Foods, 3000 Kennedy Dr., according to information from the company Beloit Plant Manager Jeremy Rummel on Monday.
Hormel Foods is launching a KEEP COVID OUT! initiative at its locations.
“KEEP COVID OUT! campaign is a reminder that we share a responsibility to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our work, homes and communities. Our company has put several protocols in place in all our locations to ensure the health and well-being of our team members,” said Richard Carlson, vice president of quality management at Hormel Foods in a press release. “With the launch of the KEEP COVID OUT! campaign, we are adding the additional steps to remind people how important all the preventative efforts are once they (are) out in the community or at home.”
Hormel production employee Rebecca Davis said she’s been impressed with Hormel’s safety response. A device with flowing hand sanitizer greets employees, and last weekend officials shut down production to deep clean the plant. Those at Hormel have been strictly enforcing social distancing and staggering start times to keep one person at a time at the time clock.
Each day employees get their temperature taken and change from street clothes into a clean uniform. They receive disposable masks and gloves and have the option of wearing a face shield attached to the helmet or a longer lab coat.
Davis finds she enjoys some of the new changes such as social distancing.
“It adds to productivity. You don’t have people standing around and talking anymore,” she said.
In addition to giving employees bonuses, Davis said on Saturdays and Sunday Hormels caters in food for employees in single-serving meals. Plexiglass partitions are on tables in the lunchroom with employees’ space. There are also partitions at double sinks at around certain jobs so people can’t walk up close to others.
“Just this week they hired six more employees to do round-the-clock cleaning,” Davis added.
Davis said she is grateful Hormel is helping her provide for her family and working to keep employees safe and said the company has been forthcoming with information.
“I think they’ve gone above and beyond,” she said.
Two employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Frito-Lay, 810 Kennedy Dr. In accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health authorities, these employees are being quarantined and have been advised to seek medical attention, according to information from the company on Monday.
“The safety of our employees, product and community remains our top priority. We have taken all necessary steps to identify and notify individuals who had direct contact with the employees and have asked them to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days. The employees did not come in contact with product and there is no food safety risk. As a precautionary measure, we have conducted a deep cleaning of the contacted areas and equipment based on CDC guidelines and using EPA-approved registered products for COVID-19,” according to a statement from Frito-Lay. “To further protect our associates, we have implemented a variety of safety measures including social distancing, symptoms screening, temperature checks and provided necessary PPE (personal protective equipment).”
The plan continues to enforce already strict preventive safety and sanitation measures in all of Frito-Lay’s locations and operates in-line with guidance from the CDC and other health authorities. Currently there is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of COVID-19.
Broaster President and CEO Jay Cipra said the company at 2855 Cranston Road had one positive case.
“It was a person working remotely and off site. We do not have any cases actually inside working in our facility,” Cipra said.
Cipra said Broaster has been following Centers for Disease Control guidelines. Employees are doing social distancing and receive temperature checks and masks for safety. Some employees have been allowed to work remotely.
“Production employees have been running full steam ahead with no positive cases,” Cipra said.
Treehouse Foods, 1450 Pate Plaza Drive in South Beloit did not respond to questions by press time.
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther commended Hormel management at the Beloit facility for their transparency and willingness to work with the city after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported.
“They have been very open and sharing of information and wanting to be a good partner to assist,” Luther said.
Luther stressed that within the last 72 hours, new COVID-19 cases in Beloit were being attributed to employees of Birds Eye Foods in Darien.
The plant reopened Sunday after being closed since April 19.
When asked about if there were any additional COVID-19 outbreaks in workplaces in Beloit, Luther said she was not aware of other hotspots “of that magnitude” in the city.
When the Rock County Health Department was asked which food processing plants in Rock County have cases of COVID-19, Community Health Education Coordinator Kelsey Cordova emailed the Daily News that there is one public health investigation occurring at Hormel in Beloit.
