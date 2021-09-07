Rock, Walworth and Green counties all continue to have “very high” COVID-19 case activity, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
DHS also reports 390 cases per 100,000 residents over the last two weeks in Rock County, with a 39% increase in case activity from Aug. 18—31 as the county is listed as having “growing” case activity along with 14 other counties in Wisconsin, DHS reports.
Rock County reported 151 new cases and no additional virus related deaths over the Labor Day weekend. In the last seven days, Rock County has recorded 247 new cases, DHS data shows.
Over the last seven days, Rock County has reported a test positivity rate of 5.1%.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Rock County has recorded 17,834 cases and 193 virus-related deaths.
Statewide, 55 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties are listed as having “very high” case activity with the remaining 17 counties listed as having “high” COVID-19 case activity.
On average, Wisconsin has reported 1,583 cases and seven additional deaths over the last seven days, bringing the statewide total to 672,271 cases and 870 virus-related deaths, DHS data shows.
In terms of vaccinations, Rock County reports 54.5% of the population has received one vaccine dose and 51% have been completely vaccinated. Statewide, 55.3% of Wisconsin residents have one dose and 51.9% are fully vaccinated, DHS reports.
As of Tuesday, Winnebago County in Illinois reported a total of 37,653 cases and 535 deaths as the county’s vaccination rate sits at 46% of the county’s population having completed vaccination with 131,058 doses being administered to-date.
According to the CDC COVID Tracker website, 207,589,611 residents in the nation have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccing and 176,659,496 people have been fully vaccinated. There have been 40,085,810 COVID-19 cased in the nation reported since the pandemic began and there have been 47,728 cases reported in the U.S. in the last seven days.