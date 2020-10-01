BELOIT— “We need to be prepared.”
That’s what Caritas Executive Director Max Dodson said in light of uncertainties surrounding the economy and the pandemic. The food pantry is experiencing an increased demand for services and is working to fundraise to meet needs.
This year it will be holding the Empty Bowl Covid Edition on Saturday, Oct. 17 from 1—3 p.m. in the Caritas Parking lot at 2840 Prairie Ave. The event will be a drive-through chili dinner. Guests will pick up 12 ounce cups of chili which are frozen and can be heated later at home. The meal also includes crackers, brownie and a bottle of water. The cost is $10.
There are only 200 dinners available. The event is sponsored by Culver’s and E&D Water Works.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit neighbors in the Beloit area. Board members will be running the drive through operation.
Dodson said Caritas’ services temporarily decreased last spring at the time the federal stimulus checks were issued as well as added federal unemployment funds. However, since the benefits ended numbers started increasing in July.
“I’m anticipating for the month of September close to 650 families,” Dodson said.
Dodson said Feeding America, the umbrella organization for Caritas, is projecting the possibility of a 61% percent increase in families seeking services from food pantries nationally.
“With economic uncertainty, this pantry needs to be prepared. Historically, our community has always seemed to suffer first. We went from serving those in our community who face serious economic barriers to becoming an essential service and meeting the needs of all our community,” Dodson said.
In mid-March . Caritas staff and volunteers converted food distribution to a drive-through model. Dodson said the operation is working thanks to a core group of volunteers and staff members including himself. Strict sanitation and social distancing guidelines are being enforced to maintain safety.
Caritas is open for service, as a drive through on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m.—2:15 p.m.; and Thursday from 10 a.m.—12:15 p.m. People must have their identification ready. Households receive a 25 pound box of dry goods, bread, fruits, vegetables and a package of frozen meat.
First time visitors must bring a current photo identification card and mail postmarked within the past 30 days. All adults in the household must have a current photo identification card. For children people must have a birth certificate or government document with the child’s name and birth date.