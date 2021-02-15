BELOIT — Students in Hendricks CareerTek’s Career Talk program have been interviewing and filming a variety of professionals on the site of the future ABC Supply Stadium to learn more about the career opportunities in the trades.
The project started in September and will be wrapping up in early summer. There is still time for high school students to join. For more information people can visit CareerTek’s website at https://hendrickscareertek.org.
The group of about a dozen students started out by interviewing architects, estimators and an environmental engineer—professionals who worked on the project prior to its groundbreaking. They then moved on to talking to excavators, mason workers, steel erectors and HVAC workers. In the coming weeks the students will be interviewing those working with plumbing on the site, according to CareerTek Director of Career Development Susan Day.
The group has met twice a week and has completed 13 video segments with a goal of 30 clips. Once the video clips are complete, Day shares them with students at construction classes at area high schools.
“Our goal is to make the students aware of the variety of trades that are included in completing the stadium,” Day said. “We want to expose kids to the trades. What we are finding in all the interviews is that people can make a very good living working in the trades.”
The students not only learn about an array of new career options, but also get experience filming, producing and interviewing.
“We are using it as another learning opportunity,” Day said.
The project is offered thanks to a partnership with CareerTek, Hendricks Family Foundation, Peer Canvas photographers Brenton and Marjorie Driscoll and Corporate Contractors Inc. (CCI) who is the general contractor for the building project.
CareerTek’s mission is to help students, grades sixth and above, achieve their career goals and aspirations by providing college and career readiness support.
“We are able to do this through partnerships within our community and area school districts. We are fully funded by the Hendricks Family Foundation,” Day said.
Part of CareerTek’s mission is offering job shadowing opportunities. Prior to COVID-19, students would go to area businesses and visit for half a day to learn about careers. With safety restrictions, Day said she thought it might be a good idea to conduct the job shadows in the open air at the stadium.
She approached CCI and Peer Canvas photography to help create the virtual job shadow series.
Several of the professionals interviewed have a college education while others such as masons or excavators or steel workers got into their jobs via apprenticeships. Some of them have had their schooling paid for and are debt free.
“We want students to be aware of what their options are, it could be college, technical school, an apprenticeship or other on-the-job training,” Day said.
Once the video clips are all complete they will be loaded onto the CareerTek website for the community to view and to serve as a piece of history.
Beloit Memorial High School CareerTek student Reid Stadelman was on site Wednesday for filming.
Hoping to go into an engineering field, Stadelman said he gained some knowledge about construction as well as learned how to do filming and editing with the help of the Driscolls.
Day said once students are finished with their project, they will attend a baseball game and get a behind-the-scenes tour before it’s open to the public.
Not only is CareerTek offering its Career Talks program but is open during daytime hours to support students in virtual learning. Free snacks and beverages as well tutors are on site.
“It’s a place where students can maintain routine in distance learning,” Day said.
One loyal volunteer, Beloit College graduate John Museus, helps students with math three afternoons a week. Other volunteers pitch in and some teachers hold office hours there. Beloit Memorial High School National Honor Society students are making blankets in the space to give to charity.