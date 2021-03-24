Get your bunny, gerbil or woofer dressed and snap a few photos. Your furry or feathered friend may be crowned the cutest pet in southern Wisconsin.
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin’s Cutest Pet Photo Contest is starting on April 1 and will run through April 30.
First place will get the honor of being featured on the cover of the society’s 2022 calendar as well as the honor of being featured in one month in the calendar. The next 11 places get featured in one month in the calendar. Every other image entered will be featured in some way, perhaps in a collage or featured on a day, according to Development Director Kaitie Swedlund.
“We also offer the option for people to reserve a day on the calendar. It’s a great thing for birthdays, pet adoption days, anniversaries and more,” Swedlund added.
People can submit photos through the website www.petsgohome.org and then click on “events.”
Swedlund said people get the opportunity to vote. It’s especially fun during the last hour of voting where everyone goes back and forth and competes for first place.
The calendar will be on sale in October of 2022.
The calendar is really cool and cute,” Swedlund said. “We usually let everybody know ahead of time they are coming out and we save them for people if they would like one.”
The society has done the contest for a couple years and it’s gone well.
One picture Swedlund fondly remembers is a beautiful Siamese cat with blue eyes sitting among the tulips. Some pet owners dressed their cats and pups in Fourth of July or other holiday gear.
“Last year the winner was a bunny and two cats,” Swedlund said.
The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin usually hosts a dog walk fundraiser in the fall, which probably won’t take place due to COVID-19 this year.
“Right now we are easing into the fundraising season with the cutest pet contest,” she said.
The “To the Rescue Heroes of the Southern Wisconsin Humane Society” fundraising contest in December raised $40,000.
“What we do wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community,” Swedlund said.
For more information, go to the humane society website at www.petsgohome.org.