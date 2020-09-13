TOWN OF BELOIT— You don’t need a hot rod or a cool car to be part of the Road Rally Scavenger hunt. If you are looking for a safe activity on Sept. 20, the members of the Autorama Committee have you covered.
In lieu of the traditional Autorama Car Show and Swap Meet, visitors from near and far can join the Road Rally. While there will be plenty of Corvettes and vintage beauties crawling the roadways, standard cars can join the fun as well. Because it’s a scavenger hunt via the roadways, those from the Greater Beloit area might have a home field advantage, according to Autorama Chair Todd Nelson and Beloit Evening Lions Club Secretary Larry Merlet.
The event is being hosted by the Beloit Evening Lions Club, Coachmen Street Rod Club and Blue Ribbon Classic Chevy Club. As of Wednesday, more than 400 people had expressed interest in the event.
The road rally scavenger hunt is a driving tour where participants will compete to win prizes. As each team leaves the gate, they receive a rally packet with directions and questions related to items that they have to look for.
“This is a fun family and team building event,” Nelson said. “The course is 35 miles and takes around one hour to complete and goes throughout the Beloit area.”
Items to look for may include houses, businesses and items along the road visible from both directions.
“We are hoping for a nice day, but this can be done rain or shine,” Nelson said.
This event will start and end at Preservation Park. Participants will line up starting at 8 a.m. and follow a designated route where they have been given clues to look for certain items. The latest anyone can start the hunt will be at noon.
“You could have breakfast or go to church first,” Merlet said.
All participants must sign a registration form and a release form. Drivers will leave in a staggered fashion and take turns going left and right. Eventually some of the vehicles may cross each other’s routes on the road.
Upon completion of the hunt, participants will hand in their answers to the rally questions and leave. The person/team with the correct answers will be notified after the event, likely the next day.
There will be 10 place winners with the first prize being $100; all the way down to tenth place paying $20.
“Exact change will be preferred, and you don’t need a classic car to be involved,” Nelson said.
Autorama has been a longtime staple of the auto enthusiasts and the community. It typically attracts around 7,000 spectators and 1,200 vehicles and gives roughly $35,000 to charities in the community each year.
To be safe it was decided the traditional Autorama with so many people had to be cancelled this year. However, Nelson said organizers wanted to continue to offer the community something to enjoy, and they wanted to find a way to drum up charity funds.
“The Lions Club motto is ‘we serve.’ All money raised from this event goes back into various charities,” Nelson said.