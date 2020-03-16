BELOIT—Businesses on both sides of the state line are adjusting to orders issued by Illinois and Wisconsin that dramatically change daily life for those in the restaurant industry in wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
On Sunday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order closing bars and restaurants to dine-in customers beginning Monday night in a bid to reduce the spread of the virus. Businesses can remain open for carryout or delivery options.
Mark Walkey, owner of Mark’s Pizza in Rockton, said the popular pizza place would ramp up its delivery and pickup options.
“We don’t’ know what’s going to happen tomorrow when we open, but we are going to do the best we can to prepare and go with what we can,” Walkey said.
The virus halted a fundraiser by Mark’s Pizza that saw school children draw on a pizza box before letting families pay for orders that would include the custom pizza box. Portions of the proceeds go towards schools in the Rockton School District.
“We plan to keep that going once this all settles down,” Walkey said. “It’s been really positive for us and we can’t wait to get it going again.”
Walkey said he’ll approach Tuesday’s opening like another normal business day.
“We’re good adapters,” Walkey said. “We made it through a name change and we made it through construction by the state. We’re resilient and you just have to keep going.”
Fati Mixha, general manager of Jessica’s Restaurant in Roscoe, said Pritzker’s order caught the business off guard.
“This is a hard, unexpected step taken by the governor that will have massive economic impacts on small businesses like ours and our employees alike,” Mixha said. “We’re asking our customers to be understanding as we work through and deal with this.”
The restaurant will offer deliveries from 8 a.m.—8 p.m. until March 30, Mixha said.
On Monday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued an order prohibiting gatherings of 50 people or more. Restaurants and bars are now required to operate at less than 50% capacity or have fewer than 50 people, whichever is less.
In Beloit, Bagels & More owner David Siekierski said adding a curbside pickup component could stay in place after the COVID-19 outbreak due to its early success.
“We’re really quite pleased,” Siekierski said. “It’s one of the best ideas we’ve ever had in 23 years of doing business.”
Customers can call or email orders and they will receive an approximate pickup time at which point a staff member would meet them at their car at the rear of the building in downtown Beloit.
“We’re confident this will help the bottom line during these difficult times,” Siekierski said. “This isn’t going to take forever and we are going to get back to normal. We just have to get through this. Let’s make people feel like the world isn’t ending.”
One of downtown Beloit’s largest hospitality and restaurant employers, Geronimo Hospitality, is taking steps to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
Geronimo Hospitality manages operations at Lucy’s #7 Burger Joint, Truk’t street tacos, Velvet Buffalo Cafe, Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, Blue Collar Coffee in downtown Beloit, along with overseeing Hotel Goodwin and the Ironworks Hotel.
At restaurants, Geronimo Hospitality Group Director of Public Relations RoseAnn Haedt said staff would provide paper menus to be discarded after use, along with removing pre-set silverware from tables. All surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized regularly.
At both downtown hotels, Haedt said new plastic room keys would be issued for every customer and not be reused and staff will have access to protective clothing.
“As it stands right now, so long as it’s not mandated, we plan to stay open,” Haedt said. “This is important for our community. We will welcome anyone who would come in and we are taking the greatest precautions to stay safe and continue to support local businesses.”
