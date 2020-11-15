SOUTH BELOIT—The Christmas spirit was alive and well at the Bushnell-Wheeler Home, 542 Wheeler Ave., on Nov. 2 as volunteers decorated the historic house with twinkling trees to wow visitors at its upcoming open house.
The crew was preparing for the upcoming Christmas open house, which is set to kick off from 4—8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20 and continues from Nov. 21-22 from 11 a.m.—4 p.m. There is no admission charge although donations are always accepted.
“We won’t be serving or selling food, but it will be an opportunity for Stateline residents to get out and get in the holiday mood,” said John Patrick, member of the South Beloit Historical Society.
Visitors will be able to tour the house, see all the twinkling trees amid antiques.
Although there is typically a bake and craft sale at the open house, due to safety considerations this year there will be no baked goods, handmade crafts or cookies, coffee or punch. There will be some books for sale about Beloit history including “One More Look Back” by Patrick for $15. All proceeds from the sale of the book go to local historical organizations.
Everyone is asked to wear masks and keep social distance from other visitors.
The open house will feature several new donations on display and many historical pictures of the area in addition to a decorated and lit tree in each room.