SOUTH BELOIT—Looking for something to do this summer? Those at the Bushnell-Wheeler House, 542 Wheeler Ave., are looking for some volunteers to maintain the historic treasure, according to John Patrick of the South Beloit Historical Society.
Although the Society’s annual Ice Cream Social and Open House normally held the last Sunday in June will be held at a later date, there is still plenty of activity at the homestead.
Volunteers have been doing maintenance on the home and grounds.
“We need volunteer help for outside painting. The home and gazebo are in bad need of repainting,” Patrick said. “We will furnish the supplies and you can work in your free time.”
Those interested in helping can call John or Sandy Patrick at 815-389-1514.
The gazebo got its last maintenance and repainting 12 years ago. The entryways to the house also need to be scraped and repainted. There is also weeding and the planting of flowers underway.
Patrick said the Bushnell-Wheeler House continues to get requests for weddings at its gazebo and yard.
“We want to get everything in shape for summer,” Patrick said.
During this summer Patrick wanted to remind people group tours are still allowed after June 15. If a group wants a tour he encourages people to call and make an appointment.
The new date for the Ice Cream Social hasn’t been set yet, but Patrick said organizers are considering having it in August or September.
Patrick said the City of South Beloit recently gave the Society funds to reseal and re-stripe and coat the parking lot which will be done soon.
The Bushnell-Wheeler Home has a long history.
In 1850 Professor Jackson Bushnell of Beloit College admired the view of the bluff south of Turtle Creek and purchased the land. In 1856, Reverend Alexander Montgomery, the agent for the American Board of Foreign Missions, purchased the five acres on which the house stands to build a retirement home for missionaries. The home was completed and he lived there for three years before dying in 1860.
The property was deeded to the Bushnell Family and Jackson Bushnell lived there until his death in 1873. Bushnell’s family occupied the home until 1883 when it was sold to Leonard Wheeler and his son William. Wheeler was founder of the Eclipse Windmill Company, later to become Fairbanks Morse Corporation.
Wheeler lived in the home into the 1890’s, according to http://bushnellwheelerhome.com.
