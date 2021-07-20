TOWN OF ROCK — The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Blackhawk Technical College central campus will remain open and not close as was previously announced, according the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Rock County Public Health Department.
The clinic had originally been slated to close on July 15, but public health officials said on Tuesday the clinic will remain open on a limited schedule on a weekly basis “until further notice.” The clinic will operate from 11 a.m.—5 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11 a.m.—3 p.m. on Thursdays going forward.
On Tuesday, a DHS spokesperson confirmed the decision to reverse course was not due to an anticipated demand for vaccinations or possible fall spike of COVID-19 infections.
“DHS made the call to extend vaccination efforts with our vendor AMI Expeditionary Healthcare through the summer to continue to provide vaccination opportunities through the state. This was not in response to the Delta variant, but to capture the opportunity to vaccinate adolescents and families before the fall school year begins,” the spokesperson said.
The clinic opened in February of 2021 and was the first state-managed community-based clinic in Wisconsin, with the facility being managed by AMI Expeditionary Health. According to DHS and AMI representatives, free vaccinations will continue as long as there are enough Rock County residents seeking vaccination.
Residents seeking other vaccination options and locations may also visit RockCountyShot.com, which is updated with new regional opportunities regularly.
The clinic will now be operated out of a free-standing structure on the central campus. Visitors should follow the signs in the parking lot to the tan tent. Pre-registration is available at vaccinate.wi.gov or by calling 844-684-1064. Walk-ins are also welcome.
In terms of local vaccinations, 50.2% of Rock County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as 47.6% of county residents have completed vaccination, DHS data shows.