New case numbers for COVID-19 remain low in the Rock County area, and the vaccine clinic at Blackhawk Technical College is set to host its final week of immunizations next week as public health officials urge unvaccinated residents to seek shots or risk infection and a resurgence of the virus this fall.
On Feb. 16, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) partnered with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to open the first community-based vaccine clinic in the state at Blackhawk Technical College’s central campus between Beloit and Janesville.
Since February, vaccine supply has remained stable and prevalent for all community providers, from health systems to nonprofits with vast networks.
During a media briefing on Thursday, Rock County Public Health Department officials attributed the clinic with boosting vaccinations across the county to reach people who might not have had access to a major health system or health provider.
“It really helped us fill in the gaps in the community,” said Jessica Turner, the health department’s media coordinator.
The Blackhawk Technical College clinic will offer COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday and Thursday only next week. Vaccine will be offered from 11 a.m.—5 p.m. on Tuesday and from 11 a.m.—3 p.m. on Thursday. Those who attend vaccination appointments next week will be guided by AMI staff for rescheduling a second dose at an alternate provider.
“The more people become vaccinated, the more we can keep the virus from spreading, and that is what we need to do to prevent other mutations that could potentially be even more dangerous,” Turner said. “We all want to continue to experience the benefits of the reduced spread that we have been seeing and getting as many people as possible vaccinated is what is going to keep us on the right track.”
A total of 17,947 doses were administered as of Thursday at the Blackhawk Technical College site, but there remains work to be done in reaching all in Rock County as the area sits at around a 50% vaccination rate. Wisconsin Department of Health Services data shows that 49.5% of Rock County residents have received at least one dose and 46.6% of Rock County residents are fully-vaccinated.
Early on in the vaccination process, health providers and health department staff noticed gaps appearing in the Black and Hispanic communities as vaccine uptake waned quickly when compared to White residents. Equity among vaccine distribution has slowly caught up since December of 2020, when the first doses were given to frontline workers.
State vaccine racial data shows that 43.8% of White county residents are fully vaccinated followed by 40% Asian; 20.3% American Indian and 20.1% Black. Ethnicity data shows that 44.8% of those fully-vaccinated in Rock County identify as non-Hispanic as 27.8% of residents who have been vaccinated are Hispanic.
COVID-19 infection among young people continues to be a problem for communities across the country, and Rock County health officials said Thursday that a majority of new cases are of the contagious Delta COVID-19 variant. In Rock County, fewer than one in four (23.7%) of kids aged 12 to 15 are fully-vaccinated. As the demographics increase in age, so too do the uptake rates, data shows. A total of 32.1% of all those ages 16-17 are vaccinated; 38.9% of those 18 to 24; 39.7% 25 to 34; 49.6% of those 35 to 44; 53.7% of those 45 to 54; 64.6% of all 55 to 64 and 82.7% of those 65 and older.
All three major vaccines have shown to offer protection against variants of the virus, including the Delta variant, Turner said.
“That’s why we are stressing that everyone who is eligible should get vaccinated,” Turner said.
If vaccine uptake remains slow, Turner said the health department was concerned about a potential increase in cases and hospitalizations this fall and into the winter as residents move back indoors due to the colder weather.
“It’s definitely something we will be monitoring and something that’s a concern to us,” Turner said.
Even as the clinic ramps down at Blackhawk Technical College, many future options remain for residents to get vaccinated. The health department will continue to push outreach campaigns and is in the process of developing further targeted strategies to reach young people and underserved residents.
Below is a list of future vaccine clinics:
DeLong Co., 214 Allen St., Clinton, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 10
Hackett Elementary School, 625 8th St., Beloit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 14
Beloit Woodman’s grocery store, 1877 S. Madison Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 17
Janesville Woodman’s grocery story, 2819 N. Lexington Drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., July 17
Wilson Elementary, 465 Rockport Road, Janesville, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 19
Merrill Elementary School, 1635 Nelson Ave., Beloit, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 28
For more information, visit www.Rockcountyshot.com.