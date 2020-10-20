With COVID-19 numbers surging in the state and flu season on its way, Blackhawk Technical College (BTC) is offering an array of resources such as flu shots for staff and students, COVID-19 testing for the community and a variety of on-campus safety initiatives.
“Our incident command team continues to monitor our situation very closely as we have seen a significant uptick in investigations following Labor Day,” said BTC President Dr. Tracy Pierner. “As a result of our extensive safety requirements, no community spread has occurred at Blackhawk. Our safety protocols are working.”
Executive Director of Marketing & Communications Jennifer Thompson explained how BTC has a robust incident management team which investigates any time someone reports being directly exposed to COVID-19; tests positive; or awaits test results. The team interviews impacted individuals and identifies risk, deems if quarantine is needed and/or deep cleaning necessary in a certain location.
Since Labor Day, Thompson said there’s been an uptick in those investigations. In the month of September, for example, there were 81 investigations.
For its students and employees, BTC has acquired and will provide the option of at-home test kits through the investigative process. Individuals will complete a lower nasal swab and mail in the specimen via a postage-paid UPS label. The results will be private and confidential.
Due to concern regarding flu season coinciding with the COVID-19 pandemic, throughout October, BTC will offer free flu shots to its students and employees.
Thompson said students have the choice of attending class in person or online each day. Most BTC classes are offered in a flexible format called MyEdChoice. Thompson said it allows students the opportunity to monitor the numbers of COVID-19 in the county and make their own decision if it’s safe to attend or remain at home. It also allows the flexibility students to see an instructor in person if the student needs additional help during online class.
“It’s been really great to be at an organization which really has put students at the center. It’s been about student choice. If students decide to do it all online, it’s up to the students. If they want in-person learning, there is a safe option. We are slightly up in enrollment this fall and are doing our best to keep everyone safe,” Thompson said.
BTC is also coordinating with the Wisconsin National Guard to offer free COVID-19 testing on campus. Testing will be offered on BTC’s Central Campus, 6004 County Road G between Beloit and Janesville beginning today and continuing through Dec. 10. Testing will occur on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.—7 p.m.
Drive-through testing will be open to the community. No appointment is necessary, though pre-registration is recommended. People can pre-register at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
Due to limited testing supplies, up to 300 tests will be administered per testing day.
There will be signs directing the community who will enter the testing site from Sunny Lane off County Road G. Three lines of cars will run into the testing site located on 35 acres north of central campus.
Testing is a cooperative effort between Blackhawk Technical College, Rock County Public Health Department, Rock County Emergency Management, and the Wisconsin National Guard.
Thompson said those at BTC routinely work with Rock County EOC and the Rock County Public Health Department.
“We have a public health nurse who is part of the incident management team. It’s great to have that scientific knowledge as we manage the pandemic and have dedicated professionals to mitigate risks,” Thompson said.
Many departments are now using staggered work schedules and some remote work to de-densify areas on campus.
A lot of the work groups, Thompson said, have created two different teams. If COVID-19 happens in a department, for example, it doesn’t impact the entire department’s functionality. In some cases, half the team comes in on Mondays and Thursdays; with the others others working Tusdays and Fridays. On Wednesdays, they rotate which group comes in.
Throughout the pandemic, BTC has implemented many safety protocols including: requirement of face masks inside all campus locations and outside when social distancing is not possible and increased and regular sanitization of shared work spaces.
es and common areas. There is also Plexiglas protective shields at open workstations.
BTC has been open for business and fully operational since early-June. Thompson noted that there has been no community spread of COVID-19 on the campus.