The number of COVID-19 cases in Rock County dropped a bit on Wednesday as Thursday testing at Blackhawk Technical College was cancelled due to the predicted winter storm.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Rock County, beginning Thursday at 6 a.m. The forecast calls for snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with wind gusts as high as 25 mph. As a result, the Rock County Emergency Operations Center announced Wednesday it was canceling the testing. It will resume at 11 a.m. on Feb. 10.
There were 18 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths in Rock County on Wednesday following 29 new cases on Tuesday. To date, a total of 13,840 cases and 145 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in the spring.
The health department estimates 69,128 people have tested negative and 13,126 people have recovered. There were 569 active cases as of Wednesday.
The positivity rate in Rock County was 12% on Wednesday, down from 25% the previous day There were 22 people hospitalized, up from 17 the previous day, according to data from the Rock County Health Department.
Dane County reported 39,669 cases and 272 deaths; Green County reported 2,874 cases and 19 deaths; and Walworth County reported 10,904 cases and 133 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 1,177 new cases and 14 additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 545,437 cases and 5,951 deaths, DHS reports. As of Wednesday, 522,361 people have recovered in the state and DHS believes there are a total of 19,966 active cases in Wisconsin.
Winnebago County Health Department reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 deaths, bringing the countywide total to 27,428 cases and 403 deaths.
Boone County reported total 5,750 cases and 73 deaths; DeKalb County reported 7,894 cases and 102 deaths; McHenry County reported 22,976 cases and 250 deaths; Ogle County reported 4,818 cases and 67 deaths; and Stephenson County reported 3,783 cases and 65 deaths, state data shows.
On Wednesday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 3,314 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 69 additional deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,134,231 cases, including 19,375 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. As of Tuesday night, 2,469 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 520 patients were in the ICU and 270 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.