BELOIT—The Stateline Boys & Girls Clubs’ 17th Annual Sips & Treats celebrating the Roaring 1920s is set for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at The Beloit Club, 2327 S. Riverside Drive. There will be wine, beer and cheese samples as well as hors d’oeuvres.
“We count on an event like this as not only part of our budget for revenue, but more importantly, we look at it as a fun night for supporters to gather in person and have a good time and support the clubs. We can’t do what we do without the support of the community and the Stateline Area has been fantastic,” said Stateline Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Mark Rand.
For more information on ticket sales visit https://statelinebgc.org.
Organizers are working with the Beloit Club on safety situations and staying abreast of any updates during this changing time due to COVID-19.
The event costs $75 a ticket and $100 a couple.
The Stateline Boys & Girls Clubs continues to offer online learning support in addition to essential childcare during the day at its Beloit facility for School District of Beloit children and is poised to offer it in South Beloit in the event the South Beloit School District would close.
The School District of Beloit is having its first nine weeks of school online. The club has received desks from the school district and donated school supplies from Lowe’s.
Currently, there are 45 registered students for online learning support, with 34-36 of those kids coming everyday. The students are spread out in three-and-a-half groups with one to two staff members apiece in the lunchroom, cafeteria; upper gym; and between the computer lab and arts and crafts room upstairs in groups of less than 10 children.
Staff members are even directly speaking with many teachers to help students stay on top of their work. There still is a waiting list for students to get into the online learning support. Some of the requests have come from teachers who want some of their students to get the support they need if their parents are working.
Rand said he’s had good dialogue with the School District of Beloit, and if the Club is able to get some of the district’s paraeducators to its Beloit site, Rand said there is the potential to add 10 additional slots for online learners.
The Club also is continuing its capital campaign to build a new Beloit facility along the Fourth Street corridor and to renovate its South Beloit site at 1161 Dorr Road.