BELOIT — A stay-at-home order from the governor isn’t slowing down the Boy Scouts. In fact, it’s giving them more time to pursue badges and connecting them more often with fellow scouts.
Orion Regenold, 16, who is senior Patrol Leader for Troop 608 out of Beloit and his sister Raven Regenold, 15, who is Senior Patrol Leader for Troop 7417 out of Milton, are finding ways to be active in Boy Scouts online.
During their time at home, Raven and Orion have completed their hiking merit badges and are working on completing their cycling merit badges.
“It’s a good time to get ahead. Normally with school and all that I don’t have the luxury of time,” Orion said.
Orion explained how his troop typically meets once a week on Tuesdays at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. The scouts camp, perform community service projects such as a workday at Janesville Camp Indian Trails, a food drive every December and various Eagle Scout projects such as building a greenhouse at Merrill Community Center.
After the stay-at-home order was issued, Orion reached out to his fellow scouts and began Zoom meetings two weeks ago. The meetings have attracted about the same number of scouts as live meetings. The scouts talk about their projects and support each other.
Orion and Raven’s dad, Thad Regenold, who is an assistant Scoutmaster for both their troops, said the troop has decided to work on the family life merit badge as it’s done independently with family members. It includes tracking five chores for three months and more which can all be done at home. Although Orion already has earned the badge, he dug up a flowerbed for his family. The other scouts are doing chores and taking time to spend with family.
Many scouts, and others in the community, have been busy with Orion’s Eagle Project, “Beloit Rocks!!” With Beloit Rocks, people paint rocks, hide them and post a clue about their secret location on the group’s Facebook page. The page has increased traffic since the stay at home order as more rocks are being painted, hid and discovered.
“It’s a quarantine appropriate project way before quarantine was needed,” Thad said.
The Boy Scouts are also busy finding creative ways to camp. The Regenolds explained how on April 17 and 18 their district hosted an online campout with scouts camping and making S’mores in their backyards. Others pitched a tent out of blankets in their living room. While the scouts could order pizza to be delivered, they cooked breakfast over an open fire the next morning, sharing their experiences online and via “selfies.”
The Boy Scouts organization is offering a lot more virtual badges and rank advancements since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
“In the past you’d have to go to summer camp or team up with a leader on the outside. Now they are hosting virtual merit badges, either done by Zoom or Google classroom,” he said.
Orion said he enjoys staying in touch with his fellow scouts and seeing what they are working on.
“More importantly we are able to meet up and not compromise anyone’s health. We have people who are more of a high risk,” his father said. “We don’t have to physically be together to continue the program. Even though we are separated we are still connected. The fact the scouts can continue to earn badges and get together in technology in different forms is really impressive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.