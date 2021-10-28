JANESVILLE—The Rock County Public Health Department says certain residents should consider getting their COVID-19 vaccine booster shot as public health officials ready for vaccine rollout of children ages 5 to 11.
If you received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series, you are eligible to receive a booster shot if you are 65 or older; 18 or older living in long term care; 18 or older with underlying health conditions and those 18 and older who work or live in a high risk environment.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people get booster doses six months after the final vaccine shot if they received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. If you received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, you are eligible for a booster dose if you are 18 or older. People can get the booster dose of J & J at least two months after the initial vaccine dose.
All three vaccines, regardless of which a person received first, can be used to get a booster shot.
Those who have been fully vaccinated are asked to bring proof of vaccination with them when getting a booster dose.
In preparation for the authorization for vaccines in children ages 5 to 11, the health department said the vaccine site at the former Job Center in Janesville, 1900 Center Avenue, will prepare to offer doses to children on Nov. 13 and Nov. 20, if authorized by the CDC.
Rock County has reported 32 new cases per day over the last week, according to Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan as active case numbers continue to decrease. The decrease in active cases means there are more people recovering from the illness than are testing positive, Zupan said.
A total of 16 COVID-19 patients are receiving care at Rock County hospitals, up from 12 reported on Oct. 27. A total of 56% of county residents have received one dose as 54% have completed vaccination.
Rock County reported 33 new cases on Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 19,775 cases and 217 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began. An estimated 635 cases remain active in Rock County as of Thursday.
Across Wisconsin, 1,820 new cases have been reported over the last seven days and 16 additional virus-related deaths have been reported over that time period. The statewide test positivity rate is 7.3% as 57% of residents have received one vaccine dose and 55% have completed vaccination.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, the county has reported 546 new cases over the last seven days as 55.1% of residents are fully vaccinated, state public health data shows.
Across Illinois over the last seven days, 14,481 new cases have been reported as 63.5% of residents are fully vaccinated with a statewide test positivity rate of less than 3%.