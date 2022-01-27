JANESVILLE—The rate of Rock County residents seeking COVID-19 booster shots has seen a decline, which matches the national trend, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 40% of fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose. The average number of booster shots administered per day in the United States has dropped from a peak of one million in early December to about 490,000 as of last week.
In Rock County, approximately 55% of people who are eligible for a booster dose have received it, according to Rock County Epidemiologist Nick Zupan.
But booster dose administration in Rock County peaked the week of Dec. 5 when 3,914 doses were administered compared to 1,666 booster doses given the week of Jan. 16, health department data shows.
For overall vaccinations in Rock County, 62.3% of residents have received one dose and 57.8% of residents have completed vaccination. In Winnebago County, Illinois, 72,944 residents received a booster dose and 59% of residents have had one dose and 53.5% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data shows Rock County reported 2,268 new cases and 13 virus-related deaths between Jan. 19 and Jan. 25 as the county’s test positivity rate at that time was 27.7% and 71.2% of people age 5 and older are fully vaccinated. Cases dropped 41.8% in Rock County in that time compared to the prior week reporting period and the test positivity rate decreased 4.2% and hew hospital admissions dropped 12.3%.
Between Jan. 19 and Jan. 25, Wisconsin reported 76,985 new cases and 357 additional virus-related deaths, CDC data shows as 67% of people over the age of five are fully vaccinated.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 3,975 new cases and 27 virus-related deaths were reported between Jan. 19 and Jan. 25 as the county saw a 20.2% test positivity rate in that time. A total of 59.7% of county residents ages five and up are fully vaccinated. Cases dropped 29.7% in Winnebago County in that time compared to the prior week reporting period and the test positivity rate decreased 3.1% and hew hospital admissions dropped 34.4%.
Between Jan. 19 and Jan. 25, Illinois reported 168,584 new cases and 1,091 additional virus-related deaths, CDC data shows as 70% of people over the age of five are fully vaccinated.