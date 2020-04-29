ROCKFORD - The body of a male subject was found in a rural area of Winnebago County at about noon on Wednesday.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death. The Winnebago County Coroner's Office was called to the scene on Export Road just north of Simpson Road in Rockford Township and the subject was pronounced dead at about 1:25 p.m.
No information about the identity of the deceased was released Wednesday.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the sheriff's office at 815-319-6400 or the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.