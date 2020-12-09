BELOIT—Beloit Meals On Wheels (BMOW) volunteers will be delivering 120 We Care bags the second week in December thanks to donations from individuals and local businesses including vendors from the Beloit Senior Fair. On Tuesday, students from the Beloit Memorial High School (BMHS) National Honor Society were filling and assembling the bags in preparation for the big distribution.
“We wanted to give Beloit seniors more than just a meal. We wanted to provide some essential items as well, and we have had an amazing outpouring of support,” said Executive Director Ellen Wiegand.
The packages will include essential items such as light bulbs, toilet paper, batteries, activity books, hand sanitizers, jar grippers, hand wipes and more.
Participating students included Piper Mitchell, Karla Martinez, Alex Sala, Jose Bayona, Mekhi Horton and Brandon Dao.
“I just wanted to help the community,” Dao said.
Some of the following donations have been made: Youth2Youth 4 Change, cards and Rice Krispy treats; Willowick Assisted Living, lip balm; Alliant Energy, $1,000 donation; Hormel, peanut butter and chili; First Community Credit Union, toilet paper; Blackhawk Community Credit union, magnetic flashlights, nail files and tissues; Beloit Junior Women’s Club, decorations; Ace Hardware, batteries and calendars; ShopKo Optical, eyeglass clothes; Beloit Senior Living, gloves; Beloit Senior Fair Committee, activity books and adult coloring pages; Physicians Mutual, spray hand sanitizer; SSM St. Mary’s Hospital, magnets; Beloit Health System, water bottles and bags; and much more.
Due to the pandemic, Wiegand explained how Beloit Meals on Wheels provided four weeks of shelf-stable emergency meals to clients from June through October for stowing away if its offices would need to close.
After the We Care distribution, Wiegand said there will be shelf-stable meals and a breakfast box distributed in January. The breakfast boxes will consist of cereal, oatmeal, apple sauce and other items
The Subaru Share the Love Event runs Nov. 19 through Jan. 4, 2021. As part of the program, Subaru donates $250 to the customer’s choice of participating charities for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased.
Subaru also donates $250 to Meals on Wheels America as it’s one of four national participating charities and a share of the donation from Subaru vehicles sold at participating Subaru retailers.
Last year, for example, Beloit Meals on Wheels received a grant donation of $4,200 from Subaru through Meals on Wheels America.