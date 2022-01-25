BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial High School (BMHS) Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble had its first in-person trip in two years where it racked up awards, and its members are eager for more.
The group attended the 32nd Annual Purdue Jazz Festival in West Lafayette, Indiana on Saturday. It marked the first trip for the group of young musicians since the start of the pandemic.
In addition to being recognized as the “Honor Band” in each respective room, several students receive Outstanding Soloist awards. Gabe Wick was named Outstanding Soloist (guitar) in the Large Group division; Kai Wong and Naoki Nikora also received soloist awards and summer music camp scholarships. Miles Wisdom received a Blue Lake Music Camp Scholarship and Outstanding Soloist award in the Second Band category. The following students all received soloist certificates for their performance at the festival: Ben Johnson, Luc Dionne, Sarah Ramsden, Kelechi Anyanwu, Caleb Daniels, Annette Cortez, Alex Schulte, Kori Burnett and Nora Saladar.
Life has been different for the budding musicians since COVID-19. None of the members of the current jazz orchestra have been to the Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition in New York City as it’s been a virtual event for the past two years. The BMHS Jazz Orchestra has a long and proud history of sending students thanks to the ability to qualify for the “Superbowl of Jazz” events.
“We are auditioning again this year and we will find out in late February. We hope to be a finalist,” said Band Director Chris Behrens. “The kids missed being together and playing together. There is definitely a deeper appreciation and a sense of commitment.”
“The lack of performances made practicing the hardest. There was no performance to practice for. But now there is more meaning and joy in rehearsing again as we move forward. Not performing in front of people made me less used to it, but I’m gradually getting back to it,” said clarinet player Naoki Nakora.
Behrens said the current jazz orchestra is led by eight seniors with strong rhythm and some strong soloists such as Nakora, guitar player Gabe Wick and lead trumpet player Ben Johnson. The jazz orchestra just finished its recording to submit to Essentially Ellington and will be awaiting to find out if they will go, although it is not yet clear if the event will be in person.
Baritone saxophone player Sarah Ramsden, trumpet player Abigail Grenawalt and clarinet and tenor saxophone player Nikora say they are willing to do whatever it takes to make it to New York, hopefully in person.
They are wearing their masks and social distancing and practicing and keeping their bell covers over their horns as well as staying up late to get extra practice at home.
“We are putting in the work to get there,” Grenawalt said.
“We have good soloists and rhythm. We are definitely swinging. I think we are there. I think we are very good,” Ramsden said.