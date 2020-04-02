The local blood supply is stable. While there are fewer donations, there also have been fewer traffic trauma accidents. People are still encouraged to donate to keep the supply at the appropriate level, according to Rock River Valley Blood Center Director of Operations Heidi Ognibene
The Rock River Valley Blood Center serves 10 area hospitals including Beloit Health System and all Rockford and Edgerton health systems.
“We are the only supplier of blood and blood products to Beloit Health System,” Ognibene added. “You really should donate to the group supplying the hospital you would use.”
The Rock River Valley Blood Center will be at the Beloit Rotary River Center in Riverside Park from noon—6 p.m. on April 15. People are required to call ahead at 815-965-8751 or sign up online at www.rrvbc.org/ prior to attendance. Those who can’t make the drive can set up appointments to donate at one of the Rock River Valley Blood Center locations 419 N. Sixth St., Rockford or 3065 N. Perryville Road, Rockford.
In order to keep people socially distanced and to reduce the number of people donating at one time, making an appointment ahead of time is critical. The center is not accepting walk-ins due to health concerns brought on by the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
Having the right amount of blood is a delicate balancing act, Ognibene explained. There could be fewer blood collection drives at area businesses in the coming months due to businesses being closed. On the other hand there are fewer traumas on the roads due to Shelter in Place orders thus requiring less blood for the region.
“Blood only lasts 42 days. If you get too much all at once and you can’t use it, you have to get rid of it and that’s not a good option for us,” she said.
Only healthy people should attempt to donate. People are asked to stay home if they don’t feel well or have any COVID-19 symptoms or if they have traveled outside the U.S. during the past 14 days. A health screening is already part of the donation process, and staff members are also taking their own temperatures to ensure they can keep working.
