TOWN OF ROCK—Blackhawk Technical College will require full-time, nonfaculty staff to take five days of furlough as enrollment trends down, according to a news release from the college.
The staff furlough is effective May 10 through June 30 and staff can elect to take furlough days consecutively or one at a time.
“I am proud of Blackhawk employees for coming up with a solution to help their colleagues. It is a creative way to retain our workforce and to help one another during this public health crisis,” said college President Tracy Pierner.
Blackhawk Technical College closed on March 18 following the stay-at-home order by Gov. Tony Evers. Since then the college has moved instruction online and has limited employees at the central campus which is located between Beloit and Janesville.
Pierner said the college was faced with “unprecedented circumstances due to the pandemic.”
“We have considered many options, but we cannot continue to accommodate staffing levels at 100% while the college remains closed to the public,” Pierner said. “As a technical college we will have a role in helping the workforce recover from this pandemic, and we must continue to be strategic with our resources to make sure that we are fiscally responsible and can continue delivering quality flexible education in a supportive environment.”
The college will allow eligible employees to use earned vacation/personal time to maintain payroll during the furlough. The shared bank for vacation/personal time would help employees who do not have adequate earned leave time to cover these mandatory furlough days. This bank will also help fund part-time staff who are not fully able to perform their jobs remotely.
Blackhawk Technical Collge also has a sick bank where employees can choose to donate their sick time for use by other employees.
If an employee exhausts available sick leave, they can request additional sick leave provided they are a participant who donated to the bank. The expanded shared bank allows employees to donate unused vacation time that can be redirected to other employees impacted by the furlough or working remotely.
Enrollment at the college for the summer was down 30% in March, with the figure coming back up to being down only 7%.
Pierner said the enrollment gap is expected to shrink further.
