BELOIT—The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra (BJSO) is continuing to offer virtual concerts as it awaits word on whether it will be able to perform in any capacity at the July 4 Pops on the Rock Concert in Beloit or Janesville’s Music at the Marv summer concert series.
In an interview Sunday, Baran said the two events hadn’t been cancelled or postponed yet. Baran has been speaking with other orchestras about options such as having a chamber orchestra with fewer performers or drive-in events.
Ultimately, the decision will be up to the municipalities on what will be allowed in light of COVID-19 safety concerns.
“We are all in limbo,” Baran said.
Orchestras, Baran said, have unique challenges as there are a 50 to 60 total players and some of them are forcefully expelling air into woodwind and brass instruments. The orchestras also perform for large audiences.
“Our business relies on a big audience. We can’t open up our doors and socially distance an audience with five people at a time,” Baran said.
As orchestra officials continue to consider options, they are working to keep the arts alive.
BJSO will present a fourth installment of its BJSO Spotlight, an informal free concert series, from musicians’ homes via the BJSO Facebook page. The next one will be held from 7—7:30 p.m. on Friday. This week’s guest artist is classical guitar virtuoso Thomas Aquino. He was to appear as the Guest Artist for the BJSO March 2020 concert, Obras Maestras Latinas.
These live mini-concerts are free to the public, but musicians may set up virtual tip jars for themselves, for the BJSO, or for a cause.
Aquino will be playing to benefit his high school in the Chicago area. Previous BJSO Spotlight events featured Rob Tomaro, Dan and Hana Worsham, and April and Amber Verser.
“While the person is playing you can make comments and send them feedback so it makes it interactive. It’s fun reading other people’s comments,” Baran said.
Baran said BJSO will continue to be creative.
“Change is the absolute constant right now. We have to be adaptable and creative and think of different ways of doing things,” she said.
The orchestra is also challenged financially. Many of its donations are between $50 and $300, made by individuals or small businesses.
“A lot of those people have lost their jobs,” Baran said. “We are losing a lot of business support. Small business supporters had to close their doors or redirect energies to curbside service.
Although the arts aren’t considered “essential,” Baran said they are necessary for the soul and cultural identity of a community.
“The arts are not feeding people or putting roofs over their heads but everyone is turning to the arts right now. It’s been important to those at home,” she said. “Every community has a cultural identity and you don’t want to lose this during the pandemic.”
The Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra, now in its 67th year, is the professional symphony orchestra of Rock County. In addition to its series of classical and pops concerts, each year it performs Independence Day concerts in Janesville and Beloit, which are offered free.
Aquino is from Chicago, Illinois. He studied for ten years with Jack Cecchini, a prominent figure in the Chicago guitar community. Aquino was awarded the Barbara and David Jacobs Scholarship to attend the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music as an undergraduate. Thomas has taken master classes with leading guitarists such as Christopher Parkening, Jorge Caballero and Adam Holzman.
In 2018, Thomas placed second in the classical category of the Wilson Center Guitar Competition. He has received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in guitar performance from the Jacobs School of Music and is currently working towards a doctoral degree in guitar performance there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.