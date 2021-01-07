BELOIT — The 16th Annual Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) is going to kick off its 16th annual festival with a drive-through reveal party. Attendees can pick up their program books on Feb. 9 from 6—8 p.m. on Spine Road outside BIFF’s Irontek office at 636 Third St.
“We are going to give our fans an opportunity to drive over in front of Irontek. We will have copies of the program books available to hand off to them,” said BIFF Executive Director Greg Gerard.
Gerard expects it to be a fun and interactive event with indoor as well as outdoor elements and some surprises in the works.
“It’s something people can follow online as well,” he said
The 16th Annual BIFF will run Feb. 19—28 and feature 100 films. In light of COVID-19 numbers in the county, BIFF will celebrate its ‘sweet 16’ birthday virtually with six drive-in movies, according to Gerard and Assistant to the Executive Director Kristin Peterson Kaszubowski.
Three of the drive-in movie events will be for the flagship films—silent film, the singalong film and the classic film. Of the six drive-in movies, there will be at least one designed specifically for families. The drive-in movies will happen on the Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays of the festival.
“We are going to make final decisions on locations between now and Jan. 15,” Gerard said.
Potential locations for drive-in movies include the parking lot next to McDonald’s on State Street and the north side parking lot of the Ironworks campus near Stainless Tank & Equipment.
Gerard said he wants to keep some downtown presence to help encourage curbside pickup at local restaurants and continued support for local business. He is working on getting some to-go boxes of food available and has been working in partnership with the Downtown Beloit Association.
The announcement of the Honorary Chair will be coming soon, which Gerard promised will be a great and fun surprise.
“It will be something out of the ordinary,” Gerard said.
For more information and to stay up-to-date with ongoing plans and schedules, people can visit beloitfilmfest.org.