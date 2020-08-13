BELOIT — The Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF) has been offering outdoor movies, virtual question and answer sessions with producer Nicholas Simon and planning a hybrid model of online and in-person offerings for its February 2021 festival, according to BIFF Executive Director Greg Gerard.
BIFF has been keeping active this summer taking the big screen on the road. It offered a drive-in movie, “Toy Story 4” in the parking lot at the Beloit Public Library on July 23.
“It went over well. We got great comments, and people had a good time. One family had a pizza delivered. It was a first experience for many kids seeing an outdoor movie,” Gerard said.
BIFF Is now preparing to show “Frozen II” on Aug. 20 at 8:30 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library. Gerard has also been speaking with the village of Rockton and the Town of Beloit about other drive-in movies offerings later this summer or early fall.
“It’s something for people to do, and we can contribute to good times for our area film lovers,” Gerard said.
To keep its group of movie screeners safe, BIFF is offering online viewings of its potential films for the 2021 festival. BIFF has a prescreening group of 20 people, five groups of four, who review four films a week at their homes. The screeners can watch the films at home and then connect online to discuss and judge them.
“We are starting to see a nice group of usable films shape up. We will have a nice lineup for 2021,” Gerard said.
Starting on Sept. 9, its BIFF Year ‘Round group, which usually meets at Beloit College’s Hendricks Center for the Arts, will begin reviewing films every Wednesday virtually in a similar format as the prescreeners. BIFF Year ‘Round will be responsible for giving input on the films as well as choosing which film wins the People’s Choice Award.
BIFF also held a virtual question and answer session with former Beloiter Nicholas Simon in June. Simon founded Indochina Productions and now serves as a hands-on executive producer connecting international filmmakers throughout the South East Asian territories. At the June event, people watched the action adventure movie “Extraction” and then discussed it with Simon. A similar event will be held soon regarding Simon’s work with “A Prayer Before Dawn.”
With events and virtual film screenings underway, Gerard is busy planning a hybrid festival. The plan is to find a company that will manage the festival virtually, offering all of BIFF’s films online. The films would also be available at venues, with socially distanced seating. Having the films online and in-person would allow people to choose which makes them most comfortable and also allow the festival to continue in the event of another shutdown.
“If there was a shutdown, at least we would have an online festival,” Gerard said.
Gerard said there is a lot of potential offering the films online, giving people more time to view the films and potentially buy more tickets.