BELOIT — Under the string of light hanging above, cars rolled through the Spine at the Ironworks campus Tuesday evening as patrons collected the program section listing all the films to be featured during the Beloit International Film Festival (BIFF).
The 16th Annual BIFF Reveal Party was held in a drive-through style, which is only the first of the changes to the annual film festival as BIFF organizers works through the challenges of presenting a film festival during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the 100 or so films featured this year will be shown online while six films will be shown in a drive-in fashion in a parking lot in the northern area of the Ironworks campus.
“It’s going to be a little different. We’re flying by the seat of our pants in some ways, but we have a lot to offer,” said Greg Gerard, BIFF Executive Director. “We are trying to recreate BIFF with as much traditional BIFF as possible.”
All of the drive-in movies will be free and they all will start at 6:30 p.m. in a parking lot off Third Street in the Ironworks campus.
The first drive-in movie will be a stop-motion animation film titled “Isle of Dogs,” which will be shown Feb. 19. It is a great family film to start the film festival, Gerard said.
On Feb. 20, the drive-in film will be the BIFF Sing-A-Long film, the classic “Wizard of Oz.” Patrons will be encouraged to take selfies of themselves singing along with the classic songs of the film such as “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and “We’re Off To See The Wizard.”
On Feb. 21, the drive-in feature will be “Benny and Joon,” featuring Johnny Depp and Mary Stuart Masterson.
On Feb. 26, the Silent Film Showcase movie will be the drive-in feature. Charlie Chaplin’s classic “Modern Times,” will be featured.
On Feb. 27, “Sixteen Candles,” starring Molly Ringwald and Anthony Michael Hall, will be the drive-in movie. It will be the BIFF Classic Film.
And, the drive-in movies will wind up on Feb. 28 with the family film, “Kubo and the Two Strings.”
Gerard said although the pandemic presents some challenges, moving most of the films online has its advantages. The films can be viewed on demand, so people can view their selected films at noon or 3 a.m. or whenever the individual’s schedule allows. All online film tickets will cost $10.
Also, Q & A sessions will be offered with all the film makers this year. In a normal year, not all the film makers could be available for Q & A sessions.
This year, Gerard said BIFF is proud to welcome Academy Award winning film score composer Rachel Portman, who will be featured during a Zoom presentation and live streamed on Facebook. Portman composed music for such films as “Mona Lisa Smile,” “The Cider House Rules,” “Benny and Joon,” She was the first female composer to win an Academy Award in the category of Best Musical or Comedy Score for the film “Emma” in 1996.
Portman will be joined by two Beloit Memorial High School graduates who now are pursuing careers as film score composers, Jonathan Bartz and Pierre Charles III.
Gerard said BIFF volunteers and staff will be available to help people experiencing any technical difficulties with online movie viewing. There will be phone help lines and chat help lines available. Assistance can be found through the BIFF website at https://beloitfilmfest.org.
There also will be film maker panel discussions and workshops offered online, Gerard said.
The 16th Annual Beloit International Film Festival runs Feb. 19—28. Gerard is hoping, despite the challenges of the pandemic, the festival will be entertaining and successful.
“We are crossing our fingers,” he said.