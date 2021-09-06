BELOIT—The City of Beloit’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 still trails behind many surrounding municipalities as Rock County reached a 51% overall vaccination rate on Monday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
In Beloit, 41.7% of residents have received at least one vaccination dose. That figure lags behind the Town of Beloit (63.2%) and City of Janesville (57%), DHS data shows.
Since Aug. 1, 9,141 vaccine doses have been administered in Rock County, but the vaccination rate has fallen below 2,000 weekly vaccines administered since June 13.
As of Sept. 3, the most recent date that data was available, Rock County reported an average of 218 new cases of COVID-19 infection per 100,000 residents over the last seven days. A total of 17,683 cases and 193 deaths have been reported in Rock County since the pandemic began. It is estimated that 543 cases remain active in the county as 16,947 people have recovered.
Sixteen hospitalizations were reported in the county as of Sept. 2, down from a recent high of 26 patients.
In Winnebago County as of Sept. 3, 37,384 cases and 535 deaths were reported as 45.9% of county residents are vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
In the United States, 175,968,266 people have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website. There were 157,997 new cases reported in the last week in the nation, bringing the total number of cases in the nation to 39,831,318 since the pandemic began. There have been 644,848 deaths reported in the nation due to COVID-19.