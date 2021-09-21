BELOIT—The City of Beloit’s COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to lag behind nearby municipalities and the rate across all of Rock County as a whole, according to data released Tuesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
The DHS reports that Beloit has a first-dose vaccination uptake rate of 42.7% of all residents that represents 15,742 total residents who have had one shot. In terms of completed vaccinations, 39.5% (14,566 people) have completed a two-shot series.
Beloit’s rate of first dose vaccinations is 15.2% lower than the City of Janesville’s rate of 57.9% (37,189 people) and 15.4% lower than Janesville’s 54.9% (35,261 people) when it comes to completed vaccinations.
The disparities drop further when compared to nearby townships.
The Town of Beloit reports 64.3% of residents (4,925 people) having received at least one dose and 60.7% of residents (4,648 people) completing vaccination. The Town of Janesville also has comparably higher rates with 63% of residents (2,232 people) receiving one dose and 60.5% of residents (2,145 people) completing vaccination, DHS data shows.
Across Rock County, 55.5% of all residents (90,599 people) have received one dose and 52.1% of all residents (85,134 people) have completed vaccination.
Demographic data shows 47.5% of White residents; 45.5% of Asian residents; 25.1% of Black residents and 24% of American Indian residents have received the vaccine. It should be noted that in 6.9% of Rock County vaccinations, 6.9% of respondents reported race as “other” and 5.7% of Rock County vaccinations did not report race data, DHS reports.
Young people in Rock County remain the lowest vaccinated groups in the county. As of Tuesday, only those ages 12 and up can be vaccinated. A total of 39.9% of all 12 to 15-year-olds in Rock County are completely vaccinated. Nearly 46% of those ages 16 and 17 are fully vaccinated and 47.9% of those 18 to 24 are also completely inoculated.
Those ages 35 and over 65 all have vaccination rates of 56% or greater, state data shows, as 83.4% of those 65 and older are fully vaccinated; 70.1% of those 55 to 64 are vaccinated; those ages 45 to 54 have a complete vaccination rate of 60.7%; and those 35 to 44 have a vaccination rate of 56.3%, age vaccine data shows.
Since the week of June 6 when 3,874 vaccinations were issued in Rock County, the county’s vaccination rate has fallen below 2,900 weekly vaccinations. That figure has only risen above 2,000 weekly vaccinations once during the week of Aug. 22 when 2,019 doses were administered, DHS weekly distribution data shows.
Statewide, Wisconsin reports a first-dose vaccination rate of 56.3% (3,276,481 people) and a completed vaccination rate of 53% (3,087,452 people).
Fewer vaccination metrics are available for Illinois municipalities, with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reporting vaccination rates per county without breakdowns by municipality.
In Winnebago County, 47.24% of county residents are fully vaccinated representing 134,192 people having been immunized against COVID-19.
Statewide, Illinois reports 54.57% of all state residents (6,953,193 people) have completed vaccination.