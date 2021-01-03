ROCKFORD — Thanks to the great work of two Beloit women at the Winnebago County Animal Services (WCAS), more cats and kittens are finding homes.
WCAS Administrator Brett Frazier said Shelter Operations Coordinator DeShawn Christiansen helped launch the PetSmart adoption program which has been followed up by work by Adoption Coordinator Amber Pinnon.
In 2020 there were more than 500 adoptions of WCAS cats and kittens through its PetSmart locations.
“This year our petsmart adoptions will be up 20% over that,” said WCAS Administrator Brett Frazier.
WCAS has cats and kittens at the following PetSmart locations: Janesville, Brookfield, Greenfield and Pewaukee.
It typically also has cats and kittens at the Rockford and Machesney Park, Illinois locations as well, but the adoption sites have been closed due to the pandemic.
A team of volunteers works to transport the cats and kittens to the PetSmart stores. There are five spots at each location. However, the kitties are snatched up quickly.
“Just about every week we are filling three slots or all five. They never spend two weeks in those locations. The average length of stay is less than one week,” he said.
On Dec. 16 Winnebago County Animal Services received a $40,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare more shelter pets in Winnebago County for adoption and ensure they are ready to find loving homes.
With the help of this grant, the organization is able to fund veterinary services, including spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations, and necessary supplies to prepare hundreds of cats and kittens for adoption at the PetSmart locations across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois with which they partner. This grant further supports Winnebago County Animal Services’ mission to help homeless pets find homes.
“Our PetSmart adoptions program has grown from one location to six in the past couple years and together we’re helping literally hundreds of pets go home to new families every year,” Frazier said.
In 2019, Winnebago County Animal Services saw over 1,200 cats and kittens go home through adoption, and over 35% of those adoptions took place at a PetSmart Adoption Center location; made possible thanks to PetSmart Charities’ in-store adoption program.
Frazier said it’s a great location as many responsible pet owners are visiting the store and fall in love with an animal they weren’t expecting to discover.
Cats and kittens made available for adoption at PetSmart locations experience a shorter length of stay, ultimately allowing them to go home to loving families faster than if they had remained at the shelter. This grant will fund the cost of saving the lives of 375 cats and kittens by providing them with all the care and supplies necessary to get them ready for adoption at Winnebago County Animal Services’ partnering PetSmart locations.
PetSmart Charities has helped more than 9.4 million pets to find loving homes via its in-store adoption program in over 1,650 PetSmart stores.
Frazier noted those looking for cats or dogs are also welcome to visit the shelter at 4517 N. Main St., Rockford. The site is open for visitors as long as they wear masks and adhere to social distancing requirements. Each year WCAS takes in more than 4,000 animals and responds to more than 10,000 calls for service in the community.
For information about Winnebago County Animal Services, visit www.wcasrock.org.
PetSmart Charities Inc. is committed to finding lifelong, loving homes for all pets by supporting programs and thought leadership that bring people and pets together. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps to find forever homes and families for more than 500,000 shelter pets each year.