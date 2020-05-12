BELOIT—City leaders are partnering with the School District of Beloit and the Latino Services Provider Coalition to disseminate information on COVID-19 safety in Spanish.
As of Thursday, 47% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rock County were in the Latino community, according to Beloit’s Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Millard.
“We are concerned with the disproportionate impact we are seeing in that community,” Millard said.
The breakdown of positive cases in Rock County is as follows: 15%, over age 65; 40%, age 45 to 64; and 45%, age 18 to 44, according to Rock County Health Department information at https://www.co.rock.wi.us/
The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 in Rock County is 72 years. There were 31% of decedents under age 60 and 69% over age 60.
Fifty-three percent of all positive cases in the county are male and 47% are female. However, 54% of those who died from COVID-19 were female and 46% were male.
Millard said it appears that the Birds Eye food facility outbreak in Darien, Wisconsin is connected to the higher number of Latinos having COVID-19. More than 100 employees of the Birds Eye plant tested positive.
“We have a lot of individuals who worked at Birds Eye who live in Beloit. We’ve anecdotally put this together and what we believe is contributing to this outbreak,” she said.
Via virtual meetings, the City of Beloit has partnered with the school district and Latino Services Provider Coalition, a collection of health, immigration and church organizations, to create educational materials in Spanish which are being disseminated to School District of Beloit families and other Latinos connected with the agencies. The city along with other leaders also put together a video which is being shared on social media.
“The video talks about safety concerns we have in the city and has a variety of community members Spanish and letting them know it’s a concern in our community. Millard commended School District of Beloit Community Liaison Maria Acevedo for her assistance in translation services and the school district’s collaboration to help the city reach more families.
“It’s an ‘all hands on deck’ approach,” Millard said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.