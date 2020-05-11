BELOIT — One longtime Beloit business owner who beat COVID-19 and donated plasma to help critically ill patients says those who are able should consider donating to help save lives in the Stateline Area.
Bessie Papageorge, 67, is the owner of Bessie’s Sewing on Prairie Avenue in Beloit, a store that’s been open since 1986. Known for her bubbly personality and strong faith, Papageorge has become close to many families in the Beloit area through her work as a seamstress, seemingly stitching generations together.
On March 17, she came down with a sore throat and headache. By the end of that week, she was “really sick” with a fever, chills and body aches—many of the symptoms of COVID-19.
“I was feeling so horrible,” Papageorge said. “I was at the end of my rope and I called my doctor on March 25 and went to see him. They had to carry me into the doctor’s office.”
She refused to be admitted to the hospital, saying firmly, “If I am going to die, I am going to die at home.”
That was just the start of the month-long battle with the virus.
Over the next month, Papageorge said many nights were fraught with difficulty breathing and sleeplessness.
“I couldn’t breathe,” she said. “It was like something was stepping on my chest. The beast comes out at night. It’s horrible. I can’t describe it. I was praying and crying.”
Through her fight, Papageorge said she relied on her strong faith and family to give her strength.
“I talked to a lot of people that kept me going and I made it through,” she said. “I am trying to rebuild my body. After the infection, you can go through things like depression. It messes with your brain and stopped me from thinking clearly for a time.”
Most of her time in isolation was spent sleeping, and she said the sheer exhaustion was ever-present.
“I watched TV when I could,” Papageorge said. “I was sleeping most of the time. I would walk a little and then go back to bed.”
Once she started to recover, Papageorge knew she wanted to share her story and help others who were battling the deadly virus.
“If I made it through, I knew I wanted to help those who are on ventilators,” she said.
On May 8, Papageorge was screened with an antibody blood test to determine if she was a viable candidate for donating convalescent plasma. She donated plasma at the Rock River Valley Blood Center in Rockford alongside Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett who donated blood while at the clinic.
The plasma donated by Papageorge was given to two COVID-19 patients in Beloit.
“I pray they survive and I am able to meet them,” she said. “Maybe if they wake up and start craving Greek food, they will have a bit of me in them now.”
Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients is being used by health systems across the country for those in critical condition, with the donation aimed at providing the recovered patient’s antibodies to boost the critically ill patient’s immune system response.
“It’s the gift of life,” Papageorge said. “They should donate it if they can. If you can do it, you should. We all have to help fight this.”
Bessie’s has been closed since the stay-at-home order in Wisconsin was put in place, but her daughter, Katina Papageorge, 48, has shifted operations to make cloth face masks for Stateline Area residents.
“She works with me on Mondays and Saturdays and we are an incredible team together,” Papageorge said of her daughter. “She’s doing an incredible job. We will be ready when we can open again and I am going to keep staying positive.”
Papageorge urged people not to live in fear of the virus, but to still be mindful of social distancing and daily hygiene.
“Go walking, go get exercise,” Papageorge said. “Talk to the people you love. People always talk about the people that pass away from the virus, but they never talk about the people who recover. You have to be strong to fight this. It’s a beast and you have to fight for everything in your life.”
