BELOIT—Beloit resident Takeisha Walker spent nearly a month in Beloit Memorial Hospital fighting off COVID-19.
On May 19, she won that battle and was released from the hospital amid an emotional reunion with family as Beloit Health System workers applauded and looked on.
Walker is a mother of two teenage daughters, ages 17 and 14 and is very close with her sister, her aunt, and her mother.
“I am humbled by the courage and compassion of our team members, they are truly Health Care Heroes,” said Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett.
The health system posted videos of Walker’s release that are available to view on YouTube or at beloitdailynews.com.
