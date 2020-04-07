BELOIT—Beloit residents faced long lines to vote in Tuesday’s spring primary, and results for the election won’t be released until April 13—one of the many peculiarities faced by those heading to the polls in Wisconsin during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All election day ballots were cast in Beloit via drive-through format, with a steady stream of vehicles snaking around downtown and leading to City Hall, the city’s only polling place due to a lack of poll workers amid the COVID-19 disruption. Wait times in Beloit ranged from a half hour to over an hour throughout the day, and Beloit police set up barricades to handle the high volume of vehicles.
The department said there were no reported traffic crashes or traffic citations due to the congestion caused by the drive-through voting line.
The Wisconsin Election Commission said Tuesday that 2,409 Wisconsin National Guard members assisted polling places across the state, including 31 volunteers helping out in Rock County.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said she felt Tuesday went “smooth and steady,” given the unique circumstances of pandemic voting.
“We had more in-person voters than I think we expected,” Tollefson said. “The one thing I keep hearing from clerks around the county is how much praise and thanks that poll workers and clerk’s staff are getting for the extra steps they are taking to keep the public safe, but to also ensure the election was carried out.”
Leading up to Tuesday’s vote, Tollefson said she expected the 2020 primary to be historic for the anticipated turnout, not the circumstances that followed the fallout from COVID-19.
“I was thinking this was going to be a historic election year,” Tollefson said. “It’s not what I was thinking when I said that, but it is definitely historic.”
Those in Beloit without access to a vehicle or unable to drive were still able to cast in-person ballots after clerk’s staff worked to accommodate those requests, according to Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
Clerk’s office staff and volunteers had to instruct some voters to wait in line after they park their vehicles and cut in front of the line of cars, but no voters were turned away, Millard said.
In the Town of Beloit, voters encountered shorter lines as all township residents cast in-person ballots at Town of Beloit Fire Department Fire Station Two.
Results won’t be released until April 13 due to a federal appeals court order, giving election officials more time to count the high volume of absentee ballots, which were originally going to be accepted until April 13.
But following a last minute ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday night, the court struck down the April 13 deadline and required all absentee ballots be postmarked by Tuesday.
On the ballot included the presidential preference selection, Wisconsin Supreme Court, Beloit City Council, School District of Beloit Board of Education and Rock County Board of Supervisors.
Editors Note: This story will be updated online to include ballot totals for the City of Beloit, Town of Beloit and Rock County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.