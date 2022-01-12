Beloit’s COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to lag behind neighboring municipalities and the Rock County rate as the omicron variant surges in the Stateline Area, according to data published Wednesday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
The City of Beloit reports a first dose vaccination rate of 47.6% (17,519 doses) as 43.3% of Beloit residents (15,960 doses) are fully vaccinated, DHS data shows. In the Town of Beloit, 71% of residents (5,437 doses) have at least one shot and 65.3% (5,000 doses) of township residents are fully vaccinated.
In Janesville, 62.7% of city residents (40,311 doses) have one dose and 58.8% of city residents (37,785 doses) are fully vaccinated.
Rock County’s first dose vaccination rate is 61.8% and 57.3% of county residents are fully vaccinated. In December of 2021, 4,779 vaccine doses were administered in Rock County. So far in January, 1,371 doses have been administered, DHS data shows. In terms of booster doses, 43,315 booster vaccinations have been administered in Rock County. Of the approximately 83,000 in the county who are eligible for a booster dose, 52% have received a booster shot, which represents 26.5% of the total population, per the Rock County Public Health Department.
Across Wisconsin, 62.6% of state residents have received one dose while 58.6% of residents in the state are fully vaccinated.
In Winnebago County, Illinois, 58.6% of residents have received at least one dose as 52.9% of residents are fully vaccinated as 67,625 booster doses have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
That lags behind the Illinois state vaccine figures as 68.1% of state residents have had one dose and 61.1% of residents have completed vaccination, IDPH data shows, as 3.4 million booster doses have been administered.
In terms of new cases, Rock County reported 338 new cases, bringing the countywide total to 28,381 cases and 260 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, health department data shows. An estimated 4,227 cases remain active in Rock County as of Wednesday.
In Winnebago County, 1,896 cases per 100,000 residents have been reported between Jan. 4 and Jan. 10 as the test positivity rate for the county remains at 23.7%.