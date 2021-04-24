BELOIT — With their own fresh produce growing right in their own back yard, Beloit College students have been cultivating connections with each other and a sustainable food source at the same time.
Beloit Urban Garden (BUG) Co-Presidents Lydia Wilson and Maddie Holicky say they encourage any students who are interested to reach out and get involved in a friendly and fun environment.
“There’s always a place for someone at BUG,” Wilson said.
The organization was formed in 2013. The garden is located on Church Street, near the Beloit Fire Department headquarters.
Over the years, BUG has sold produce to campus dining services to be used in making lunches for students.
“We have really good produce,” Wilson said. “You can see people just bee line for the salad bar.”
In prior years, BUG members have also hosted Harvest Fest, an event with live music, crafts, the ultimate frisbee team and fresh soup from the garden.
Occasionally, the organization also is able to set up a mini farm stand on campus where students can buy low-cost produce.
The garden includes a wide variety of produce, including garlic, radishes, kale, tomatoes, lettuce, brocoli, peppers, arugula, potatoes, peas, beans and squash.
“We really try to grow any produce that we can in this climate, we try to grow as many types of produce as possible,” Wilson said.
Much of their seeds are bought online through Seed Savers Exchange in Iowa, which specializes in heirloom varieties of plants—many of which have been grown on one farm for generations—and making them available to a larger group of farmers and gardeners through seed saving, Wilson said.
The group manages all of its own finances, Holicky said.
Faculty adviser Jay Zambito has been involved with the student organization for three years.
Zambito said BUG offers college students a great chance to connect with each other while enjoying nature, focusing on wellness and doing hands-on learning. He added the organization pushes members to expand their creative problem-solving strategies cooperatively.
Wilson added that the garden allows students a relaxing and welcoming environment to build confidence and learn about sustainable food sources. The students research what types of produce they want to grow and make it a reality.
Holicky said gardening is also a good way for people to get some exercise while having fun, since planting seeds involves physical activity in the sun. She added gardening is also beneficial for one’s mental health.
Holicky added that gardening is a highly sustainable way to get food, partly because it eliminates travel time by truck and ultimately leads to fresher produce and less carbon emissions. It also provides a natural food source for pollinator species.
The students also reuse composted material for gardening, Wilson said, which adds to the sustainability aspect.
They collect food waste at bins placed around campus and reuse it in the garden, which also leads to richer soil and overall better growing conditions when planting new seeds.
Wilson added that she has even been able to apply lessons in her chemistry courses to the garden, making it an even more well-rounded experience.
And from time to time, professors and other staff at Beloit College have volunteered their time to help cultivate the garden.
BUG also hires on students to maintain the grounds during breaks and summers.
The students meet up on a weekly basis, including on Sunday afternoons, and have held regular group meetings online this year due to COVID-19.
“We try to make it as accessible as possible,” Holicky said.