Free testing for COVID-19 will be offered at Telfer Park and Krueger Park in Beloit starting May 15.
Testing will be free and offered from 11 a.m.—7 p.m. May 15—22 at Telfer Park, 2101 Cranston Road, and Krueger Park, 1611 Hackett St. Testing will take place at the Telfer Park parking lot and at the upper parking lot at Krueger Park near the intersection of House Street and Moore Street.
“We know that COVID-19 is here in Beloit and disproportionately impacting our Hispanic/Latinx (Latino) community members,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther. “The free community testing will provide an opportunity for Beloit residents to get tested if they do not have a primary care physician or cannot afford the test.”
The Rock County Public Health Department reports that as of Tuesday, 47% of all Rock County COVID-19 cases are patients of Hispanic or Latino origin, with over 100 COVID-19 cases being reported in the 53511 City of Beloit zip code.
Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said over 5,000 tests would be available, but noted tests would be allocated for each day of testing to ensure available supplies through the duration of the testing.
“We encourage individuals to be very patient as this will be spread out over eight days,” Millard said.
Testing priority will be for those who are exhibiting potential COVID-19 symptoms; those who have potentially been exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19; or those who cannot afford a test. COVID-19 Symptoms include: Fever, cough, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
At the Beloit testing sites, members of the Wisconsin National Guard will be wearing personal protection equipment.
Individuals are encouraged to bring their own Kleenex and pens. Forms will be in English and Spanish, and Spanish interpreters will be available. Identification is not required, but individuals must provide the following current and accurate information: name, address, phone number, date of birth, and email.
The test sites will be operated through a partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard, City of Beloit government, Beloit Health System, Beloit Area Community Health Center and the health department.
On Monday, Beloit Health System CEO Tim McKevett confirmed that 12 of the 20 Rock County COVID-19 hospitalizations reported Monday were at Beloit Memorial Hospital. McKevett could not be reached for comment regarding updated hospitalization data on Tuesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, the health department reported a total of 17 COVID-19 hospitalizations across Rock County hospitals.
Rock County reported eight additional COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total to 369 confirmed cases and 13 deaths. The average age of the 13 people who died of COVID-19 in Rock County is 72-years-old, with 69% of deaths being among those 60-years-old or older, health department data shows.
On Tuesday, 4% of the 183 COVID-19 tests processed by the health department came back positive, the second straight day and third time in four days the county’s daily positive percentage ratio fell under 5%.
In the Rock County region, 477 cases and 22 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 244 cases and 11 deaths in Walworth County; 34 cases and no deaths in Green County, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data shows.
Across Wisconsin, a total of 10,611 confirmed cases and 418 virus-related deaths on Tuesday, an increase of 193 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths from Monday.
Tuesday’s statewide case total dropped below 200 for the second consecutive day, DHS data shows, with 4% of all tests across the state resulting in a confirmed case.
Winnebago County COVID-19 data was not available as of press time Tuesday.
The Winnebago County Health Department announced on Tuesday it had received COVID-19 test results from the original state-contracted laboratory for tests done at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Rockford.
The health department announced last week that over 2,000 test results taken from the site were delayed due to an issue with the third party laboratory. The influx of new results will result in a “higher-than-normal confirmed COVID-19 case count” in future reporting, the health department said in a news release.
““We are extremely happy to have received these results,” said Winnebago County Health Department Executive Director Sandra Martell. “We know this has been a stressful time for those awaiting results and staying home in quarantine or isolation, and we will work as quickly as we can to contact those who were tested.”
Community testing is still available in Rockford at UIC Health Sciences Campus and at Auburn High School.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 244 cases and 13 deaths; DeKalb County reported 203 cases and two deaths; McHenry County reported 1,026 cases and 55 deaths; Ogle County reported 160 cases and two deaths; and Stephenson County reported 110 cases and no deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Tuesday.
In Illinois, 4,014 new cases of COVID-19 and 144 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total up to 83,021 cases and 3,601 deaths. Since Monday, state labs have processed a total 29,266 virus tests, IDPH data shows.
