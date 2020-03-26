BELOIT—Regular Election Day voting in the City of Beloit on April 7 will be offered as a drive-through service due to the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, according to the City of Beloit Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.
The city is implementing plans for a drive-through voting process to help administer the election in the safest way possible to limit the potential exposure and spread of coronavirus/COVID-19.
All nine of Beloit’s polling places will be closed to in-person voting. Instead, voters will drive to their usual polling place for the drive-through voting procedure.
“We will have assistance machines for voters who require special accommodations. Our poll workers will be extra vigilant about sanitizing their hands between assisting each voter,” said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
As of March 25, the Beloit Clerk-Treasurer’s Office has seen absentee ballots spike, and officials around the state urge voters to vote early to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Beloit clerk’s office reported 1,884 mailed ballots, 330 in-person ballots, and 79 ballots received online or from military members. As of Thursday there are 113 absentee ballot requests still being processed, according to city election data.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefsen said other municipalities in the county were looking at establishing drive-through voting for residents.
“Many are looking at the logistics of their locations to see what will work best,” Tollefson said.
Online voter registration has been extended by the Wisconsin Election Commission to March 30 following a judicial order on Wednesday. The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is April 2. To request an absentee ballot, visit myvote.wi.gov
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News, the City of Beloit announced drive-through absentee voting and voter registration on March 22, a service that will be open to residents through Friday, April 3.
Voters should remain in their cars and await instructions from the poll workers. Enter the City Hall parking lot from Shirland Avenue and follow the signage. If individuals are not registered to vote, they will be instructed to park in a dedicated stall and an election official will attend to their needs.
To request an absentee ballot be mailed to voters, they should visit myvote.wi.gov/en-us. The request must be received in the clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on April 2, however, accommodations can still be made for in-person absentee voting via the drive through service.
The drive-through absentee voting service will continue from 8 a.m.—5 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Friday, April 3.
Assisting at the drive-through location at City Hall, 100 State St., are Stateline Family YMCA displaced staff.
