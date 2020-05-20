BELOIT—The first results from COVID-19 testing in Beloit show that at least 30 people of the 474 tested on May 15 came back positive, according to city testing data.
As of Wednesday, The Wisconsin National Guard had completed over 1,500 tests at Telfer and Krueger parks.
Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said test results will become available on a rolling basis as tests are processed. Public health officials expect Rock County’s COVID-19 caseload to increase due to the increased testing in Beloit.
On May 15, 474 tests were completed, followed by 271 on May 16, 160 on May 17, 265 on May 18 and 330 on May 19, Millard said.
Testing hours in Beloit will change on the final day of testing—Friday. Free testing will be available from 11 a.m.—7 p.m. on Thursday and from 11 a.m.—3 p.m. on Friday. Tests are available to all Wisconsin residents, regardless of symptoms and while supplies last.
The positive test results from Beloit testing are not yet reflected in the Rock County figures.
The Rock County Public Health Department reported 14 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total up to 452 cases and 14 deaths. A minimum of 4,592 negative test results were reported in Rock County, with 117 being reported on Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, Rock County hospitals reported a total of 21 people were hospitalized due to the virus, an increase of three people from Tuesday, the health department said.
In the daily update issued by the health department, Rock County is seeking to hire workers to assist with contact tracing COVID-19 investigations. To apply, visit visit co.rock.wi.us/hr.
Businesses in Rock County are slated to open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, with Beloit businesses required to meet physical distancing measures or face a potential civil citation.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 563 cases and 26 deaths; Green County reported 49 cases and no deaths and Walworth County reported 296 cases and 11 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported its highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as 528 new cases and 14 additional deaths were reflected in DHS data, bringing the statewide total to 13,413 cases and 481 deaths.
Gov. Tony Evers announced a $50 million program to provide direct payments to Wisconsin farmers impacted by the pandemic, while also allocating $15 million towards a food security initiative to combat hunger in Wisconsin.
In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Prtizker announced that bars and restaurants can open for outdoor seating on May 30 as the state prepares to move into phase three of the regional reopening plan.
The Winnebago County Health Department reported 60 additional cases and no new deaths, bringing the county total up to 1,648 cases and 44 deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 324 cases and 14 deaths; DeKalb County reported 276 cases and three deaths; McHenry County reported 1,255 cases and 66 deaths; Ogle County reported 174 cases and two deaths; and Stephenson County reported 161 cases and one death, data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Wednesday.
Across Illinois, 2,388 new cases and 147 additional deaths were reported by IDPH, bringing the state total up to 100,418 cases and 4,525 deaths, IDPH data shows.
