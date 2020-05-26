Fewer than 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rock County as the City of Beloit updated results from local testing in the city.
As of Tuesday, a total of 95 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported from Beloit testing that took place between May 15 and May 22 at Krueger and Telfer parks.
Of the 95 positive cases, 78 are residents of Rock County, 53 of whom live in the Beloit 53511 zip code, city testing data shows.
Over 2,000 tests were administered to Wisconsin residents at Telfer and Krueger parks in Beloit.
As of Tuesday, over 200 cases of COVID-19 in Rock County live in the Beloit zip code, Rock County Public Health Department data shows.
In Rock County, 14 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total up to 583 cases and 16 deaths due to virus, according to Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data. As of Tuesday, 111 Rock County residents have recovered from the virus and 7,575 people have tested negative for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday morning, a total of 27 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized at Rock County hospitals, an increase of seven patients from May 22.
A health department spokesperson did not respond to request for comment regarding detailed outbreak information for the county.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 630 cases and 26 deaths; Green County reported 55 cases and no deaths and Walworth County reported 351 cases and 13 deaths, DHS data from Tuesday shows.
Across Wisconsin, 279 new cases and three additional deaths were reported by DHS on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total up to 15,863 cases and 517 deaths due to COVID-19. To date, 200,874 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Wisconsin and 59% of all cases have recovered.
Over in Illinois, the Winnebago County Health Department
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 407 cases and 16 deaths; DeKalb County reported 331 cases and three deaths; McHenry County reported 1,452 cases and 68 deaths; Ogle County reported 192 cases and two deaths; and Stephenson County reported 195 cases and two deaths, data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Tuesday.
In Illinois, an increase of 1,178 new cases and 39 additional deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total up to 113,195 cases and 4,923 deaths, IDPH reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.