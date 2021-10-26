Beloit is still lagging behind most other communities in Rock County when it comes to vaccination rates.
As of Monday, the latest data available at press time, 41.2% or 15,166 in Beloit had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine; Janesville, 56.4%, or 6,251 people; Clinton, 46.4% or 945; Orfordville, 55.9% or 719 people; and Footville, 27.90% or 242.
Rock County reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday. The number of cases per day had been going down since Oct. 7 when it reached 67 new cases that day, and has been relatively steady the past few days.
To date, a total 19,697 cases and 217 deaths have been recorded in Rock County since the pandemic began. There were 18,790 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 720 active cases. There were 12 people hospitalized in the county as of Tuesday. The case rate is 138 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
In Rock County, 64.8% of eligible people received both doses of the vaccine. Eligible people are those age 12 and older.
UW System President Tommy Thompson will visit the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and join students, faculty and staff in a campus-wide celebration to mark the success of the university’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts on Wednesday.
As of Oct. 18, UW-Whitewater students have reported a 74% COVID-19 vaccination rate.
Vaccinated students are eligible for the UW System drawing of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000 each that will take place later in the fall. UW-Whitewater students who have not yet been vaccinated or reported their vaccination are still eligible for the scholarship drawing, as long as they complete the vaccination series and report their record by Oct. 31.
As of Monday, the latest state data available by press time, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 1,865. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 17 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 7.4% which is going down.
As of Oct. 19, the latest data available, there were 1,084 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 13.3% of them on ventilators which is starting to go down. In Wisconsin, 91% of the hospital beds are in use, and 91.4% of ICU beds are in use.
Data showes 54.9% of Wisconsin residents have completed the vaccine series, or 3,198,475 people as of Monday.
As of Monday, Winnebago County in Illinois reported a positivity rate of 4.4% which is going up and a case rate of 168.8 per 100,000 people which is going down. There is 46.8% of the county that is fully vaccinated.
On Friday, Oct. 22, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 15,131 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, Oct. 15. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Oct. 15-21, 2021 is 2.2% in Illinois.