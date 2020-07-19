BELOIT—The splash pads at Summit and Vernon parks in Beloit are closed after comments directed against parks staff were perceived as threatening, according to a news release for the Beloit Parks and Recreation Department.
The city implemented social distancing requirements into both splash pads that resulted in accommodating about five or six children. A lack of city staff led the city to partner with Community Action of Rock and Walworth Counties and the Stateline Boys and Girls Club.
Threats were made in-person and on social media. Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther called the comments “disheartening.”
“The safety of our children and our community is our primary responsibility, so we are closing the splash pads for the rest of the summer,” Luther said. “The City of Beloit has worked hard to ensure safe operations in unprecedented times; it is incredibly disheartening and discouraging to know that adult behavior rose to the level of cancellation.”
Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard said the threats “did not rise to the level of a full criminal investigation” by the Beloit Police Department.
“The staff did not feel it was appropriate to subject children to any circumstances where adults may act in a belligerent manner,” Millard said.
Community Action Executive Director Marc Perry said the comments were “disappointing.”
“This continues to be a difficult time for our community,” Perry said. “We were looking forward to providing a safe outlet for youth to stay cool and have fun this summer through our free and inclusive program. While canceling this portion of the summer program is the right decision under these circumstances, it’s incredibly disappointing that the actions of a few created an unsafe environment for children.”
Stateline Boys and Girls Club CEO Mark Rand described the situation as unfortunate.
“The safety of our program participants is our number one priority, and our mission is to give all kids, especially those who need us most, access to opportunities like these,” Rand said. “We were thrilled to partner with the city on providing this opportunity for kids during these difficult times. Now, unfortunately, these children will not have that opportunity due to an adult’s action. That is disappointing.”
The splash pads were open for one day this summer.
