BELOIT — School District of Beloit Board of Education members believe it may be too early to make the final decision on whether in-person learning can be safely offered this fall.
The School District of Beloit Board of Education heard Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser’s model for reopening school at its Tuesday evening business meeting. The model offers families two options—virtual school or in-person learning to start Sept. 8. In-person learning would begin with a four-day instructional week with a 5-day week to begin after winter break.
However, if certain criteria isn’t met in the coming weeks, students will be learning from home and not having in-person school. Keyser said the final determination for whether there will be in-person learning will be made on Aug. 14.
During public comment several educators submitted comments for board secretary Michelle Shope to read strongly in favor of having mostly virtual learning this fall, with some educators suggesting exceptions could be made for small numbers of certain students in need to be on campus.
President of the Beloit Education Association Tim Vedra said educators want to return to face-to-face instruction but only if the safety of staff and students can be assured. He said the BEA is calling for a distance learning start to the school year until at least the end of the first quarter.
With a high number of economically disadvantaged students in the district, teacher Evelyn Galindo said many students are living in homes with older people who may be especially vulnerable to COVID-19, and the families may have lack of healthcare or insurance.
Although in-person learning is being tentatively planned under Keyser’s model, issues have to be addressed such as having enough bus transportation with students appropriately distanced and a low enough student population in buildings. Rock County’s COVID-19 numbers would also have to be going down.
Keyser explained the school district can put a maximum of 24 students on a bus. The district will either have to adjust rider times or get more buses in order to have enough transportation.
“We are exploring both options,” Keyser said.
The district also will have to determine how many students each school building can hold. Students must be spaced 6 feet apart while also being supervised.
In order to reopen, Rock County’s 14 day average percentage of positive tests must be less than 5% and the trendline needs to be decreasing.
If school opens for in-person learning, face coverings will be required for students and staff and any visitors to the buildings.
“We have received our state allotment of face coverings and are actively purchasing them,” Keyser said.
Keyser said the district will be reaching out to families to give them more information on virtual schooling to determine if it’s an option they would like to explore and registration.
All students, whether virtual or in-person, will be using an online platform. Elementary students are using Seesaw and grades 4-12 will use Google classroom. In the event school buildings would close again, Keyser said students would already be prepared to transition smoothly to their virtual learning.
Decisions are still being made on the protocols for instances where students or staff test positive or don’t feel well.
At Tuesday’s meetings, the board also voted to adopt a resolution written by Board President Kyle Larsen which includes requests from state and federal government such as waiving standardized testing and educator evaluations and extra funds to be obtained for personal protective equipment for school district employees. The part of the original proposed resolution regarding hazard pay for teachers was removed as some board members are teachers and there were concerns it could be perceived as a conflict of interest.
At its Tuesday evening meeting, the board approved its newly revised code of conduct and voted to accept the resignation of Executive Director of School Leadership and Equity Peggy Muehlenkamp.
