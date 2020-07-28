BELOIT - The School District of Beloit Board of Education voted to have virtual/distance learning for the first quarter, or nine weeks, at its Tuesday evening meeting.
After the first term the board would vote again on whether to have more virtual learning or offer in-person learning using a model proposed by Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser.
Keyser discussed a proposed model to reopen school at the Tuesday evening business meeting. The model offers families two options - virtual school or in-person learning. Although Keyser had proposed waiting to make a final decision until Aug. 14, board members decided to hold virtual school for the first quarter due to safety considerations.
During public comment several educators submitted comments for board secretary Michelle Shope to read strongly in favor of having mostly virtual learning, with some educators suggesting exceptions could be made for small numbers of certain students in need to be on campus.
President of the Beloit Education Association Tim Vedra said educators want to return to face-to-face instruction but only if they can assure the safety of staff and students. He said the BEA is calling for a distance learning start to the school year until at least the end of the first quarter.
With a high number of economically disadvantaged students in the district, teacher Evelyn Galindo said some many students are living in homes with older people who may be especially vulnerable to COVID-19, and the families may have lack of healthcare or insurance.
Although eventual in-person learning is being tentatively planned under Keyser’s model, issues have to be addressed such as having enough bus transportation with students appropriately distanced and a low enough student population in buildings. Rock County’s COVID-19 numbers would also have to be going down.
Keyser explained the school district can put a maximum of 24 students on a bus. The district will either have to adjust rider times or get more buses in order to have enough transportation.
“We are exploring both options,” Keyser said.
The district will also have to determine how many students each school building can hold. Students must be spaced 6 feet apart while also being supervised.
In order to reopen, Rock County’s 14 day average percentage of positive tests must be less than 5% and the trendline needs to be decreasing.
If school opens for in-person learning, face coverings will be required for students and staff and any visitors to the buildings.
“We have received our state allotment of face coverings and are actively purchasing them,” Keyser said.
At Tuesday’s meetings, the board also voted to adopt a resolution written by Board President Kyle Larsen which includes requests from state and federal government such as waiving standardized testing and educator evaluations and extra funds to be obtained for personal protective equipment for school district employees. The part of the original proposed resolution regarding hazard pay for teachers was removed as some board members are teachers and there were concerns it could be perceived as a conflict of interest.
At its Tuesday evening meeting, the board also approved its newly revised code of conduct and voted to accept the resignation of Executive Director of School Leadership and Equity Peggy Muehlenkamp.