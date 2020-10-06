BELOIT - The School District of Beloit has extended its online-only learning up through Jan. 22. The district had originally planned to have the first nine weeks of school with online learning, which was later extended to after the Nov .3 election as two schools were being used as polling places.
In an announcement Tuesday morning, Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser said the district will continue distancing learning for Term 2, which runs through Jan. 22, 2021.
“I understand how challenging this decision will be for many of our families. The health, safety, and well-being of our students, families, and staff during this unprecedented time continues to be my priority with each decision I make,” Keyser said.
Three criteria must be met for the district to return to in-person learning including transportation, school capacity, and the COVID-19 metric in Rock County. That metric includes a 14-day average percentage of positive test trendline that is decreasing and at less than 5%. That is not the current environment at this time, Keyser said,
More information is coming soon.