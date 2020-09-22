BELOIT—The School District of Beloit’s online learning will continue one week longer than originally planned due to four schools serving as polling places in November.
Online learning had been planned for the first nine weeks of school, or the first term due to COVID-19. Under the new plan, the first term would be extended through the first week of November, said Superintendent Dan Keyser at Tuesday evening’s school board meeting.
Keyser said he’s been working with Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther and evaluating polling sites. There are four school polling sites, and unfortunately, Keyser said there are not alternative sites to use.
Regardless of the decision made in the first week of October about what the second term will look like in terms of a potential reopening, Keyser said distance learning would continue through the first week of November.
The extra week will provide the superintendent the opportunity to work with the four schools in terms of polling practices.
The gym space would be sequestered and the city will come in and set up the polling area. School staff will not to be in those buildings on election day and the day after. The city would do the cleaning following the election.
Keyser said because the district started a week late, it shouldn’t affect grading for the first term.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, former board president Lisa Anderson-Levy submitted comments which were read by Board Secretary Michelle Shope.
Anderson-Levy’s comment stated reopening school or keeping buildings closed are decisions for the board and not the superintendent. She said relinquishing the decision indicates board members are unaware of their responsibilities which unnecessarily burdens the superintendent. She said voters deserve to know why the board abdicated this responsibility. She said board responsibilities often demand difficult decisions and in uncertain times require leadership.
“Stop hiding behind the superintendent. Communities in Beloit are watching and will hold you accountable,” Shope said on behalf of Anderson-Levy.
In response to questions by the Daily News earlier in the day regarding non-teaching staff being paid, Keyser confirmed all employees are working their full hours while district buildings are closed to students.
Keyser said non-teaching positions are working with students and families to encourage engagement and participation in distance learning, and many individuals are assisting with calls home, remote instructional tutoring and other interactions with students and families.
Keyser said the buildings are open to staff so they can coordinate and work with families to support learning.
“For example, we are distributing physical materials to students and families, working through technology challenges with staff, students, families, etc. Also, we are having our health services staff work daily with families and students via virtual appointments,” he said.
Keyser said in order for the district to access the CARES funding, it’s required to continue to pay employees and contractors. As part of the guidelines shared with the CARES funding, if a district were to lay off employees, the district would lose out on the use of the funding sources in addition to creating a difficult hiring situation when in-person learning resumes.
“Laid-off employees would search out other employment opportunities and would likely not be available to return when in-person resumes. The district is utilizing flexibility with all its staff members to meet the needs of students and families,” Keyser said.
The upcoming budget for the district will be presented in a committee meeting on Oct. 6.