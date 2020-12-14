BELOIT — The Beloit School District has to “dig in” to figure out how to better engage students who are learning from home, school board Vice President Megan Miller said.
A Beloit Daily News review of school district data shows that in some grades more than 40% of students learning at home are not engaged in their studies.
“This is a continuous process of figuring out how to best serve kids and families throughout the pandemic. I feel confident we have good instructors and assistance, but data shows we have to ask some different questions to get different answers,” Miller said. “We really need to dig into this.”
Students in the School District of Beloit have been learning at home since April.
Miller said Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser told her the district would redouble its efforts using social workers and counselors to help students at risk. She said Keyser wants to continue to find new ways to get information.
For example, Miller said she talked with Keyser about reaching out to the faith community and other organizations already in touch with families in need to see how to help support their children with distance learning.
“We have to re-imagine the relationships we have to do better, or completely exercise some radical creativity and find new partners to help kids in ways we haven’t looked at before. This is a continuous process. We are not ever going to be done helping kids engage to their best potential within a COVID-19 learning situation,” Miller said.
Miller said Keyser also assured her he was looking at increasing communication between central administration and all the school buildings regarding students and the latest data.
Miller said the district has been able to provide technology assistance to families, but it’s time to look at why there is a continued lack of engagement from some families.
“Even in a pre-COVID-19 time, we have kids who don’t engage,” Miller said. “This is the time when everyone is at their most vulnerable.”
Miller said students might have the necessary technology, but might not have someone at home to help them. They also may be in a housing or health crisis or have other trauma in the home.
For kids who might have fallen behind in distance learning, the district is meeting to discuss new interventions to help them once the school buildings reopen.
Miller encouraged parents who need help, or churches and community groups in touch with struggling children and families, to reach out to building principals.
Miller urged the community to be compassionate about the different needs of children in the district. Some children are eager to get back into school buildings as other families struggle with health issues or live in intergenerational households which could make them more vulnerable to the virus.
“The people with our school district are trying to keep what is best for all kids in mind as we move forward,” Miller said.
Among the schools, Merrill Elementary School’s engagement rate ranked the lowest at 62%. Merrill Principal Brandye Hereford said those at the school continue to work with families to remove barriers.
“We continue to have our teachers reach out to students and families and include support staff like administrators, counselors and social workers in our weekly contacts and home visits. We are finding that some of our families have phone numbers and/or emails that no longer work. In some cases, when we do home visits, families do not answer the door,” Hereford said.
She said those at the school continue to reach out regularly to remove barriers and are seeing engagement increasing.
Because some students’ families are essential workers and are at their jobs during the day, she said it can make it more difficult for families to engage with staff. In other situations, some families are overwhelmed with joining online classes and managing students at home.
“To address this, we continue to ask our families how best we can work together to support the child. We use our teachers, administrator and student services staff to talk through each student’s situation and develop a plan of action to meet each student’s individual needs,” Hereford said.
Merrill is trying initiatives to keep students engaged, including:
- Drive-up tech support at Merrill and the ability to call in to learn how to use the platform.
- A virtual parents academy to learn the platform.
- Home visits.
- Use of a truancy officer.
- The acceptance of paper work.
The district is offering tech support weekly at the Beloit Public Library.
Keyser said the district stays in touch with the Beloit Boys & Girls Club, Stateline Family YMCA, Beloit Public Library and Community Action. He said the district welcomes any individual or organization willing to explore collaboration to help students.
Keyser said the district has strong leaders who have been working with student support teams to reach out to students and families. He said the district has worked to address technology challenges such as providing wifi hotspots to families and providing help with iPads at the Beloit Public Library.
“After access, then it’s about the learning process so both the student and family know what’s being taught and if there are ways we can support the family in the learning process of their child,” Keyser said. “The idea of learning at a distance is completely new to everyone. For some families it has opened up a new avenue of learning, something they never thought of. For others, it’s something they are managing while we are in distance learning and their preferred mode of learning is in person.”
A few weeks ago, Keyser said district officials had been talking internally and would be reaching out to building principals to get input for a plan to bring small groups of students back for in-person learning, particularly those who are struggling academically or emotionally.
More recently, Keyser told the school board those conversations had been put on hold in light of the community spread of the virus. Keyser said the positivity rate as well as hospitalization trends would have to drop before proceeding with the small-group plan.