BELOIT—Communication, collaboration and cultural competence were some of the recurring themes in the characteristics sought to be present in the Beloit school district permanent superintendent, according to district documents.
The application window for the Beloit schools superintendent position closes on Dec. 23, and the board will meet on Jan. 6 to review applications and choose the interviewees, according to information from board of education President Kyle Larsen.
Larsen said the board will do its first interviews on Jan. 13 and 14 and the final rounds of interviews on Jan. 28. The final selection will be made Feb. 4., followed by negotiations with an announcement expected by Feb. 18. The new superintendent would start July 1.
The school district is in the midst of a search for a permanent superintendent and is consulting with Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) consultant Dan Nerad to find one. Dan Keyser is the current interim superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year, and has said in earlier interviews that he is interested in the permanent position.
To gather input on the characteristics sought, the district provided a community survey and held focus groups on Nov. 17-20. Summaries of the survey and focus groups are available online at the district webpage https://www.sdb.k12.wi.us and by clicking “our district,” “board of education and “2020 superintendent search.”
In a summary by Nerad, the focus groups identified the following areas for improvement in the district: ensuring learning is district’s main focus; building trust with staff; a revised strategic plan, a plan to address enrollment loss; ensuring transparency; a plan to address cultural competency and implicit bias; strategies to recruit and retain staff; and improving communication between administration and the schools. The focus groups mentioned qualities such as a leader who is a good communicator and listener, collaborative, approachable and creates an improvement agenda with people and who is culturally competent.
According to the district’s community survey on the superintendent search the top four characteristics sought in the superintendent are honesty and ethics; communication, being approachable and cultural competence.