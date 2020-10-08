BELOIT—School District of Beloit’s total enrollment is down and the number of students enrolling out has increased compared to last year, according to preliminary numbers from its Third Friday count.
Wisconsin public school districts are required to count pupils for membership purposes on the third Friday in September and second Friday in January and report the data to the Department of Public Instruction (DPI).
As of this September 2020, there were 6,512 students attending the School District of Beloit. That included 123 enrolling in and 841 enrolling out for a net loss of 718 students.
As of September 2019, the School District of Beloit had 6,757 students attending, which included 151 enrolling in and 826 enrolling out for a net loss of 675 students, according to information from Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser.
The decreasing student enrollment numbers has had an impact on the district’s budget.
In an earlier interview Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations Jo Ann Armstrong explained that with the three-year average of 268 fewer students, used to calculate school district funding, the district would be losing roughly $2,688,461 this year.
Despite the loss of students, Keyser said the district is focused on delivering quality instruction to students through distance learning while keeping staff and students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Overall, I’m impressed with the resilience of our students and staff in adapting to this new way of learning. Beloit has much to be proud of in its educators,” he said.
When asked if the distance learning may lead to more families enrolling out to attend other districts, Keyser said the district has to put student and staff safety first.